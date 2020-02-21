THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 21, 2020

Legislative Program – 51600 | Floor Information – 57400 | Whip Information – 63210 MONDAY, FEBRUARY 24, 2020 On Monday, the House is not in session. No votes are expected in the House. TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 25, 2020 On Tuesday, the House will meet at 2:00 p.m. for legislative business. Any recorded votes requested will be postponed until Wednesday. Suspensions (5 bills) H.R. 2227 – Gold Star Spouses and Spouses of Injured Servicemembers Leasing Relief Expansion Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. Bustos – Veterans’ Affairs) H.R. 4852 – GIVE Act (Rep. Torres – Veterans’ Affairs) H.R. 3749 – Legal Services for Homeless Veterans Act, as amended (Rep. Panetta – Veterans’ Affairs) H.R. 4613 – VA Reporting Transparency Act (Rep. Rose (NY) – Veterans’ Affairs) H.R. 561 – Protecting Business Opportunities for Veterans Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. Bergman – Veterans’ Affairs) WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 26, 2020 AND THE BALANCE OF THE WEEK On Wednesday and Thursday, the House will meet at 10:00 a.m. for Morning Hour debate and 12:00 p.m. for legislative business. On Friday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for legislative business, with last votes expected no later than 3:00 p.m. Suspensions (8 bills) H.R. 35 – Emmett Till Antilynching Act, as amended (Rep. Rush – Judiciary) H.R. 560 – Northern Mariana Islands Relief Act, as amended (Rep. Sablan – Natural Resources) H.R. 2427 – Chesapeake Bay Gateways and Watertrails Network Reauthorization Act of 2019 (Rep. Sarbanes – Natural Resources) H.R. 473 – To authorize the Every Word We Utter Monument to establish a commemorative work in the District of Columbia and its environs, and for other purposes, as amended (Rep. Neguse – Natural Resources) H.R. 2490 – To amend the National Trails System Act to direct the Secretary of the Interior to conduct a study on the feasibility of designating the Chief Standing Bear National Historic Trail, and for other purposes (Rep. Fortenberry – Natural Resources) H.R. 2819 – Gold Star Mothers Families National Monument Extension Act, as amended (Rep. Kim – Natural Resources) H.R. 3399 – To amend the Nutria Eradication and Control Act of 2003 to include California in the program, and for other purposes (Rep. Harder – Natural Resources) H.R. 1492 – Yucca House National Monument Expansion Act (Rep. Tipton – Natural Resources) H.R. 2339 – Protecting American Lungs and Reversing the Youth Tobacco Epidemic Act of 2019 (Rep. Pallone – Energy and Commerce/Ways and Means) (Subject to a Rule)