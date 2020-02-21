THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 21, 2020
Legislative Program – 51600 | Floor Information – 57400 | Whip Information – 63210MONDAY, FEBRUARY 24, 2020 On Monday, the House is not in session. No votes are expected in the House.
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 25, 2020 On Tuesday, the House will meet at 2:00 p.m. for legislative business. Any recorded votes requested will be postponed until Wednesday.
Suspensions (5 bills)
- H.R. 2227 – Gold Star Spouses and Spouses of Injured Servicemembers Leasing Relief Expansion Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. Bustos – Veterans’ Affairs)
- H.R. 4852 – GIVE Act (Rep. Torres – Veterans’ Affairs)
- H.R. 3749 – Legal Services for Homeless Veterans Act, as amended (Rep. Panetta – Veterans’ Affairs)
- H.R. 4613 – VA Reporting Transparency Act (Rep. Rose (NY) – Veterans’ Affairs)
- H.R. 561 – Protecting Business Opportunities for Veterans Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. Bergman – Veterans’ Affairs)
Suspensions (8 bills)
- H.R. 35 – Emmett Till Antilynching Act, as amended (Rep. Rush – Judiciary)
- H.R. 560 – Northern Mariana Islands Relief Act, as amended (Rep. Sablan – Natural Resources)
- H.R. 2427 – Chesapeake Bay Gateways and Watertrails Network Reauthorization Act of 2019 (Rep. Sarbanes – Natural Resources)
- H.R. 473 – To authorize the Every Word We Utter Monument to establish a commemorative work in the District of Columbia and its environs, and for other purposes, as amended (Rep. Neguse – Natural Resources)
- H.R. 2490 – To amend the National Trails System Act to direct the Secretary of the Interior to conduct a study on the feasibility of designating the Chief Standing Bear National Historic Trail, and for other purposes (Rep. Fortenberry – Natural Resources)
- H.R. 2819 – Gold Star Mothers Families National Monument Extension Act, as amended (Rep. Kim – Natural Resources)
- H.R. 3399 – To amend the Nutria Eradication and Control Act of 2003 to include California in the program, and for other purposes (Rep. Harder – Natural Resources)
- H.R. 1492 – Yucca House National Monument Expansion Act (Rep. Tipton – Natural Resources)
