CORAL GABLES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bellmónt Spanish Restaurant, a family-owned and operated restaurant established in 2013 and serving traditional Spanish cuisine on Miracle Mile, proudly presents Dine and Dance in The Gables, a new option to visitors and locals to party in the beautiful downtown Coral Gables.Dine and Dance in The Gables is offered every Saturday from 10:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. featuring a local band “Coconut Project,” under the artistic direction of Camilo Rodriguez. The band’s repertoire includes the Top 40 hits in English and Spanish to attract a multicultural crowd. Bellmónt has also launched a new refreshing cocktail menu featuring the traditional Mojito, Passion Fruit Margarita, Grenadine Martini to name a few. Bellmónt welcomes all patrons to stay after dinner, or they can just show up after 10:00 p.m. to enjoy delicious tapas, house-made drinks, and live entertainment. No cover necessary, but consumption is required.“A Magnificent Way to Spend an Evening,” wrote Fred on a local blog: Biscayne Park – A Village Voice. Fred is a Physician/Psychiatrist, local blogger, and now a regular patron of Bellmónt. “Fantastic Spanish cuisine in Coral Gables. The restaurant is family owned and they gave us excellent personal service. The suckling pig was crunchy and delicious. The tenderloin was superb. It was seared on the outside and you finish cooking it on a hot stone at your table. Fun and delicious! Chorizo croquettes were also a favorite. Save room for dessert. Turron ice cream or Banda de Manzana (apple tart) are both winners. We loved the Flamenco show. You should definitely check it out.” Posted by Sandra and Kirk on TripAvisor.com where Bellmónt has positioned itself on the top 7 restaurants in the City of Coral Gables. Bellmónt has being featured by the City of Coral Gables across its media channels as a City’s HOT SPOT with this video: “We are very excited to open a dance floor on Saturday nights. The band is amazing, our food superb, and our new drinks delicious, if you love Coral Gables, you can now dine, stay, and party in The Gables. If you have not yet visited us, we invite you to witness yourself why we have a unique place” an appealing invitation from owner Sergio Catalina Bellmónt native of Madrid, Spain.About Bellmónt Spanish Restaurant:Established in 2013, Bellmónt Spanish Restaurant offers beautiful, stylish interior décor featuring “La Jamonería,” a charcuterie corner, hand-built by owner and Executive Chef Sergio Catalina Bellmónt. It was recognized as the 2019 Best Spanish Restaurant in Coral Gables by the prestigious Coral Gables Magazine, and with a 2016 “City Beautiful” award for Outstanding Interior Restaurant Dining Room. The accolade, awarded by the City of Coral Gables and the Coral Gables Chamber of Commerce, recognizes Coral Gables businesses that excel at making the City of Coral Gables live up to its name, the City Beautiful. It is the only restaurant in Miami roasting whole suckling pigs Segovian style, using a traditional wood-fired oven brought from Spain and it is one of the few restaurants in Miami offering Cinco Jotas Ibérico Ham, a Spanish National Treasure, the true Pata Negra.Husband and wife duo Sergio and Claudia are the proud owners and can be found at the restaurant daily. Their dedication and commitment is present in every corner of the restaurant, from the freshest ingredients used in the kitchen, to personally welcoming patrons and ensuring everyone who walks in has an unforgettable dining experience.Bellmónt Spanish Restaurant is located at 339 Miracle Mile in Coral Gables, Miami, FLORIDA. The restaurant is open Tuesdays and Wednesdays 12:00 p.m. to 10 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays 12:00 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturdays 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. and Sundays 12:00 p.m. to 7 p.m. and offers lunch, dinner, catering, as well as menus for private events. They offer Flamenco Shows every Friday night and a live band on Saturdays after 10:00 p.m. For more information, please visit www.bellmontrestaurant.com ###Attached:



