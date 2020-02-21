Smart Mining Market 2020: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2025

Smart Mining Market-by Type, Equipment, Component, Software and Solution, Service, Region - Market Size, Demand Forecasts, Company Profiles, Trends and Updates

Description

Smart Mining or the connected mining is the use of advanced technology to connect and communicate with the systems involved in mining. This smart mining has the ensuring efficiency and always performs reliable operations. In this IoT and other smart devices are used which gives better operational management.

The Global Smart Mining Market was 7.63 Billion USD in 2018 and is estimated to reach 15.10 Billion USD by 2025 at a CAGR of 10.24% during the forecast period.

Drivers vs. Constraints



The evolution of the smart mines around the world and increasing expenditure of ICT over mining industry are the factors which drives the growth of Global Smart Mining Market.

The Smart Mining market was segmented by customer, supply of raw material, type of manufacturing, and product type. Segmenting a niche market makes it easier to study the market and adopt strategies that are suitable to reach the target audience. The customer segmentation is based on the age, gender, working population, among others. As the niche market concentrates on specific products and services fulfilling the needs of specific market, customer segmentation becomes necessary.

Industry Structure and Updates

In March 2017, two top Smart Mining Companies Gekko Systems and Rockwell Automation signed a Memorandum of Understanding in order to develop software solution which assists mining customers globally.

Growth by Region

North America is expected to witness a largest Global Functional Printing Market share due to increasing demand for base and precious metals in the region followed by Asia Pacific region and Europe. The regional analysis gives a brief of how a market is fairing in a particular region. Any product that is enjoying a large market share in one region may not be able to capture any share in another. There are several reasons why sales in one region differs from another such as changing government policies, availability of raw materials, purchasing power of the target market among others. For the purpose of the study, the Smart Mining market was segmented into United States, Canada and Mexico in North America; Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey and others in Europe; China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam in Asia Pacific; Brazil and others in South America; and Egypt and GCC countries in Middle East and Africa.



Table of Content

1. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

3.1. Definition

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Porter's 5 Forces

3.4. Regulations

4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.3. Constraints

4.4. Trends

5. Global Smart Mining Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Type

5.1. Underground Mining

5.2. Surface Mining

6. Global Smart Mining Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Equipment

6.1. Excavator

6.2. Robotic Truck

6.3. Driller & Braker

6.4. Load Haul Dump

6.5. Others

7. Global Smart Mining Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Component

7.1. Sensors

7.2. RFID Tags

7.3. Intelligent Systems

7.4. Others

8. Global Smart Mining Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Software and Solution

8.1. Logistics Software

8.2. Data & Operation Management Software

8.3. Safety & Security Systems

8.4. Connectivity Solutions

8.5. Analytics Solutions

8.6. Remote Management Solutions

8.7. Asset Management Solutions

9. Global Smart Mining Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Service

9.1. Support & Maintenance

9.2. System Integration

9.3. Consulting Services



10. Global Smart Mining Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Region

10.1. North America

10.1.1. U.S.

10.3. Asia Pacific

10.4. South America

10.5. Middle East and Africa

11. Competitive Intelligence

11.1. Company Market Share Analysis

11.2. Industry M&As, Consolidations

12. Company Profiles

13. Investment Opportunities

Continued...

