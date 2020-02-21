The (FFRP) Program to celebrate 1st Graduation Ceremony takes place Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 11:00 AM – 2:30 PM PST

The Forestry and Fire Recruitment Program (FFRP) celebrates the newest graduating class of Wildland Hazard Mitigation Specialists and Wildland Firefighters.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, February 21, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Forestry and Fire Recruitment Program (FFRP) celebrates the newest graduating class ofWildland Hazard Mitigation Specialists and Wildland Firefighters.Our 1st Graduation Ceremony takes place Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 11:00 AM – 2:30 PM PSTLos Angeles – The Forestry and Fire Recruitment Program (FFRP) is proud to announce the graduation often newly trained wildland hazard mitigation specialists and wildland firefighters. The ceremony, which takesplace Saturday, March 7th, celebrates the hard work and perseverance of FFRP participants as theyembark on their journey in the professional workforce to promote positive change across California.FFRP has created a 5 month professional development program dedicated to providing education and skillstraining to former fire campers. Over the course of the training program, participants learn wildlandfirefighting skills while gaining experience in fuels reduction and fire prevention strategies.The graduationceremony reflects FFRP’s mission of responding directly to the growing need of wildfire related personnel.“I am so excited and proud of our graduates” said Brandon Smith, the cofounder and director for FFRP.“They have worked extremely hard to learn the skills needed to enter the wildland sector. They will be greatassets to the cause”.FFRP’s graduates represent the first cohort of former fire campers receiving specialized training, jobcoaching, and wrap around support to ensure long-term success in the workforce. As wildfires acrossCalifornia grow in numbers and intensity, FFRP has developed a solution to combat the increasing threat ofwildfires and support the transition of individuals exiting the criminal justice system into professional fire andfuels reduction employment.FFRP’s event partners include the Bell Canyon Homeowners Association, Champions in Service, IntegrityCommitment Consulting Solutions, and the Los Angeles Workforce Development Aging and CommunityServices (WDACS) Agency. Local policymakers and community leaders will also be in attendance.“My experience in the program was awesome! I am thankful for FFRP’s staff. They taught us the skills to bea wildland firefighter after camp, because it's a lot different doing the job on your own compared to whenCDCR was telling me every step to take. I am excited to continue training and get to work this season” saidMiguel Ortiz, who is an upcoming FFRP graduate.FFRP will kick off the afternoon of celebrations at The Farnsworth Park Auditorium (568 Mount Curve Ave.East, Altadena, CA) at 11:00 am on Saturday, March 7. The full event schedule and link to register areavailable here: FFRP Cohort Graduation CeremonyFebruary 14, 2020Media Contact: Brandon Smith, Executive Director - brandon@forestryfirerp.org - 626-820-8479



