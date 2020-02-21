Furniture Market Announces Its Las Vegas Home Staging Services

Furniture Market wants Las Vegas home sellers to know about its staging services that can help improve a home’s appearance to potential buyers.

LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, February 21, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Furniture Market Announces Its Las Vegas Home Staging ServicesFurniture Market wants Las Vegas home sellers to know about its staging services that can help improve a home’s appearance to potential buyers. The company can help property owners depersonalize their homes to increase opportunities for offers and faster sales.Importance of Home Staging in the Las Vegas MarketLas Vegas luxury furniture store, Furniture Market, announces its home staging services available to home sellers and builders. In today’s competitive Las Vegas housing market, property owners are looking for ways to make their homes more appealing to buyers. Furniture Market offers the experience of its home staging experts and its modern furniture and finishing touches to help maximize a home’s full selling potential. The company’s design professionals can make a home feel larger, brighter, and cleaner in the eyes of prospective buyers.Benefits of the FM Staging Advantage ProgramFurniture Market’s home staging services can help depersonalize a home so buyers have an easier time envisioning the space as their own. The FM Staging Advantage Program emphasizes the space, functionality and each special feature of a home. The program’s objective is to help increase interest in its clients’ homes; generate more offers and faster sales.Professional home staging from Furniture Market can create a flow, showing buyers how the space can work for them. These services can be especially helpful if a home is small or has an unusual layout. Furniture Market’s experts spotlight a home’s best points with these furnishings and decorative items:● Sofas & Sectionals● Cocktail & Side Tables● Benches & Ottomans● Dining Tables & Chairs● Beds, Nightstands, & Dressers● Outdoor Seating● Lighting● Rugs● Home Decor & GreeneryFurniture Market has staged some of the most modern and luxurious homes in Las Vegas. Property owners have turned to Furniture Market to help them present their homes in the best possible light. Through its professional staging services, homeowners can potentially sell their homes for above list price or highest appraised value.For more information on Furniture Market’s Las Vegas home staging service, please contact:Manager Melissamelissa@fmvegas.com702-436-3960About Furniture Market DesignsFurniture Market Designs, family owned and operated since 2007, is Las Vegas’s premier destination for high-end, luxurious home décor and interior design consultation. Its 48,000-square-foot showroom features the latest in designer furnishings, from modern to transitional styles. The company’s goal is to bring its customers the most unique and innovative choices that allow them to customize their home or office.



