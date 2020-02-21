Park Hyatt Siem Reap Celebrates the Celestial Muses of Cambodia

Apsara Dancers at Park Hyatt Siem Reap Apsara Dancer The Dining Room at Park Hyatt Siem Reap

SIEM REAP, CAMBODIA, February 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Witness the celestial grace and beauty of the Apsara at a five-star luxury hotel in Siem Reap.Intertwined with Cambodian history and culture, the Apsaras are revered as female celestial beings. Blessed with beauty and an unparalleled gracefulness, these muses embody the pleasure of the senses and of the spirit.In ancient times, it was considered the highest privilege to see the Apsaras perform their enchanting dance, as it was solely done for rituals at the royal place for kings. The dance performed by the Apsaras is an intricate art form consisting of 1,500 hand movements; the dance relates to ancient Cambodian legends.Each movement of the fingers of the Apsaras has its own distinct meaning, from worshipping the spirits of nature by depicting a flower in bloom to referencing one of the hundreds of Hindu and Buddhist legends.Often referred to as the Cambodian ballet, to learn the dance takes dedication an unrivaled patience, dancers diligently practice for six years to fully master the art form, which makes them look like they are floating on clouds as they do their enchanting performances. Apsara dancing is held in high esteem in Cambodia. Evidence of this intricate dance can be seen etched into the walls of ancient temples, where Asparas have been immortalized in stone.Extending back to the 7th century, Apsara dancing originates from Cambodia’s Hindu and Buddhist mythology. In line with this mythology, these beings are elegant female creatures that visit Earth from heaven to entertain both gods and kings with their magnificent dance. Cambodian legends says that the celestial beings were born from the Churning of the Ocean of Milk, a Hindu creation myth that can be admired in a bas relief panel at Angkor Wat.Identified by their elaborate costumes of stunning silk clothing, jeweled headdresses and precious necklaces, earrings, bracelets and necklaces, the Apsaras are meant to entice with their ethereal beauty. These days new life has been breathed into the ancient art form, as the talented dancers put on shows across the country.Park Hyatt Siem Reap, a luxury hotel in the heart of the city, has a free cultural show with Apsara dancing every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday from 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM at The Dining Room. To learn more about this luxury Siem Reap hotel , visit www.parkhyattsiemreap.com About Park Hyatt Siem Reap – Park Hyatt Siem Reap is a luxury hotel in Siem Reap that embraces guests with comfort and opulence in each of its 104 luxurious, elegant and spacious rooms and suites. A luxurious home away from home that is strategically located in the heart of the city center, this stylish contemporary retreat adorned with Cambodian art is near the airport, the renowned 12th century ruins of Angkor Wat temple and just a five-minute leisurely walk to the local nightlife scene, Siem Reap Pub Street. Guests are welcomed by warm and inviting five-star service and world-class hospitality. It features sumptuous French and authentic Cambodian food at The Dining Room, refreshing drinks at The Living Room and a delectable array of desserts and light fare at The Glasshouse deli-patisserie. For utmost relaxation and rejuvenation, the hotel has two stunning swimming pools and a selection of invigorating massages and treatments at The Spa. For more information, please visit parkhyattsiemreap.com. Follow Park Hyatt Siem Reap on Facebook, Instagram, Youtube and Twitter and tag photos with #ParkHyattSiemReap and #LuxuryIsPersonal.About Park Hyatt – Park Hyatt hotels provide discerning, affluent business and leisure guests with elegant and luxurious accommodation and offers them highly attentive personal service in an intimate environment. Located in several of the world’s premier destinations, each Park Hyatt hotel is custom designed to combine sophistication with a distinctive regional character. Park Hyatt hotels feature well-appointed guestrooms, meeting and special event space for groups, critically acclaimed art, food and beverage programs, and signature restaurants featuring award-winning chefs.



