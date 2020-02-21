Global Metal Replacement Market 2020 Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast 2026

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Metal Replacement Market Size study, by Type, By End-Use Industry and Regional Forecasts 2019-2026” reports to its database.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, February 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Metal Replacement Market:

Executive Summary

Global Metal Replacement Market is valued approximately USD 122 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Metal replacement are substitutes for other materials with composites, plastics, aluminum, and thermoplastics in the production process which offers light weight, low operating cost and efficient finished products manufacturing. This substitution of metals with plastics or composites is done to attain a fairly lighter, cheaper and efficient output. Foremost end-use industries in the metal replacement market opt for this process are automotive, healthcare, construction and packaging. The escalating consumption of metal-replacing materials in the automotive and construction industries is one of the most substantial factors propelling the growth of this market.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4983581-global-metal-replacement-market-size-study-by-type

Increasing automobile manufacturing coupled with the growing repair and maintenance activities across the globe are key driving forces of market growth. as per the International Organization of motor Vehicles Manufacturers, in 2018 about 98 million motor vehicles were produced of which about 70% of motor vehicles produced (69 million) were passenger cars and about 26 million commercial vehicles as compared to 90 million in 2015. Furthermore, increasing demand for emerging market is expected to create significant growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. However, high cost of material impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of global Metal Replacement market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to demand for lightweight materials to enhance fuel efficiency coupled with environmental concern. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as increasing investment in automotive and construction industries would create lucrative growth prospects for the Metal Replacement market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

BASF SE

Covestro AG

Celanese Corporation

E. I. Dupont De Nemours and Company

Solvay SA

LG Chem Ltd.

Toray Industries Inc.

SGL Group

Jushi Group

Owens Corning

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Engineering Plastics

Composites

By End-Use Industry:

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Construction

Healthcare

Others

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Metal Replacement Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Global Metal Replacement Market Definition and Scope

Chapter 3. Global Metal Replacement Market Dynamics

Chapter 4. Global Metal Replacement Market Industry Analysis

Chapter 5. Global Metal Replacement Market, by End-Use Industry

Chapter 6. Global Metal Replacement Market, by Type

Chapter 7. Global Metal Replacement Market, Regional Analysis

Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence

Chapter 9. Research Process

Continuous…

For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4983581-global-metal-replacement-market-size-study-by-type



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.