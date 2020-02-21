Smart Whale Press Releases Award Winning Book, “Be Left Behind”

Be Left Behind Book Cover Tim Draper Quote Best Selling Book

Be Left Behind – Discover Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency before your Grandma beats you to it has already hit #1 in 9 different Amazon Categories.

We’ve written this book as your one-stop-shop for everything blockchain, cryptocurrency, and coins. You’ll learn how you can send, buy, spend and invest and learn how to keep your coins safe.” — Yuri Cataldo

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 21, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Smart Whale Press announces the launch of the award-winning book by first-time authors Yuri Cataldo and Steve Good. At the time of this writing, Be Left Behind, holds more bestselling category titles on Amazon than any other bitcoin blockchain , and cryptocurrency book combined.Cryptocurrency can feel like an incomprehensible world, especially when you’re just getting started. The authors have both been through the whole process of learning how to buy, send, spend and invest in cryptocurrency so they know how frustrating and confusing it can be. By the end of this book, you are going to be feeling a whole lot more confident than you do right now; in fact, they are sure you are going to want to get more involved.Be Left Behind covers a wide range of questions about how to get into blockchain and cryptocurrency such as:How do I get started? What is Bitcoin? How do I buy and spend Bitcoin? Is Bitcoin safe? How do I keep my data safe and private? What’s the difference between blockchain and cryptocurrency? What’s the difference between cryptocurrency and coins? Is it all a giant pyramid or Ponzi scheme? How do I spot a scam and avoid losing my money? How do I store my coins and keep them safe? Should I invest?If you don’t yet know the answers to these questions you’re not alone – most people can’t answer a single one. People are intimidated by cryptocurrency and think it’s too complicated to wrap their heads around, so they give up. Worse, they feel that the cryptocurrency craze has already passed them by, and they’ve missed the boat or don’t want to be left behind. We’re here to tell you that it’s not too complicated to learn and nothing has passed you by.Steve Good, the co-author, says “Similar to the introduction of the internet, we are undergoing a paradigm shift in how people view money, value and transmit information. Blockchain and Bitcoin are confusing topics that we've addressed to help anyone understand in normal everyday language.”Yuri Cataldo, the co-author, says “We’ve written this book as your one-stop-shop for everything blockchain, cryptocurrency, and coins. Stick with us and you’ll not only understand the difference between these concepts; you’ll also learn how you can send, buy, spend and invest and learn how to keep your coins safe and learn all about what the future of cryptocurrency and blockchain has in store for you.”The book is currently sold on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, iBooks, Google Play, Kobo, Overdrive, and many other places around the world where books are sold.Main website: www.beleftbehind.com About Be Left Behind: People are intimidated by cryptocurrency and think it's too complicated to wrap their heads around, so they give up. We're here to tell you that it's not too complicated to learn and nothing has passed you by. We've written this book as your one-stop-shop for everything blockchain, cryptocurrency, and coins.



