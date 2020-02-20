There were 802 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,815 in the last 365 days.

Global Indemnity Reports Record Premiums & Earnings Per Share

/EIN News/ -- GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Indemnity Limited (NASDAQ:GBLI) today reported record earnings per share of $4.88 and net income of $70 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, an increase of $126.7 million over 2018.  Gross Written Premiums increased 16.2% to $636.9 million in 2019 and Net Written Premiums of $562.1 million was the highest in the Company’s history. The Company’s combined ratio in 2019 was 92.2%, 20.1 points better than 2018. Total investment return for the year was 7.8%.  Book value per share increased by 15.0% in 2019 (17.2% including dividends paid in 2019), from $44.21 per share at December 31, 2018 to $50.82 per share ($51.82 including dividends paid in 2019) at December 31, 2019.

 
Selected Operating and Balance Sheet Information
(Dollars in millions, except per share data)
             
  For the Twelve Months
Ended December 31, 		    As of
December 31, 		  As of
December 31,
  2019   2018     2019
 		  2018
                 
Gross Written Premiums $ 636.9     $ 547.9     Book value per share (1) $ 50.82     $ 44.21  
Net Written Premiums $ 562.1     $ 472.5     Shareholders’ equity $ 726.8     $ 629.1  
          Cash and invested assets (2) $ 1,607.0     $ 1,510.2  
Net income (loss) $ 70.0     $ (56.7 )          
Net income (loss) per share $ 4.88     $ (4.02 )   (1) Net of cumulative Company dividends to shareholders totaling $2.00 per share and $1.00 per share as of December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.
          (2) Including receivable/(payable) for securities sold/(purchased)
Combined ratio analysis:                
Loss ratio   52.5 %     71.5 %          
Expense ratio   39.7 %     40.8 %          
Combined ratio   92.2 %     112.3 %          
                         

About Global Indemnity Limited and its subsidiaries

Global Indemnity Limited (NASDAQ:GBLI), through its several direct and indirect wholly owned subsidiary insurance and reinsurance companies, provides both admitted and non-admitted specialty property and specialty casualty insurance coverages and individual policyholder coverages in the United States, as well as reinsurance worldwide.  Global Indemnity Limited’s four primary segments are:

  • United States Based Commercial Specialty
     
  • United States Based Specialty Property
     
  • United States Based Farm, Ranch, & Stable
     
  • Bermuda Based Reinsurance

The Company’s Commercial Specialty segment was formerly known as Commercial Lines. During the 1st quarter of 2019, the Company re-evaluated its Personal Lines segment and determined that Personal Lines should be bifurcated into two reportable segments: Specialty Property and Farm, Ranch, & Stable.

For more information, visit the Global Indemnity Limited’s website at http://www.globalindemnity.ky.

Forward-Looking Information

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release1 do not address a number of risks and uncertainties.  Investors are cautioned that Global Indemnity’s actual results may be materially different from the estimates expressed in, or implied, or projected by, the forward looking statements. These statements are based on estimates and information available to us at the time of this press release. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Global Indemnity as of the date hereof. Please see Global Indemnity’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a discussion of risks and uncertainties which could impact the company and for a more detailed explication regarding forward-looking statements. Global Indemnity does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.   

[1] Disseminated pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 21E of the Security Exchange Act of 1934.

Global Indemnity Limited’s Combined Ratio for the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, the Company recorded a combined ratio of 92.2% (Loss Ratio 52.5% and Expense Ratio 39.7%) compared to 112.3% (Loss Ratio 71.5% and Expense Ratio 40.8%) for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018.

  • The current accident year property loss ratio improved by 26.1 points to 59.5% in 2019 from 85.6% in 2018 primarily due to lower claims frequency and severity in the U.S. Insurance Operations as well as improvements in the loss ratio on property treaties within Reinsurance Operations. 
     
  • The current accident year casualty loss ratio improved by 2.2 points to 57.0% in 2019 compared to 59.2% in 2018 primarily due to lower claims frequency and severity in the U.S. Insurance Operations.

Calendar year results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 include $32.8 million in favorable loss development mainly from the U.S. Insurance Operations.

Global Indemnity Limited’s Gross and Net Written Premiums Results by Segment for the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018

  Twelve Months Ended December 31,
  Gross Written Premiums   Net Written Premiums
  2019
 		  2018
 		  %
Change 		  2019
 		  2018
 		  %
Change
Commercial Specialty $ 297,332     $ 249,948     19.0 %   $ 258,719     $ 226,827     14.1 %
Specialty Property   163,503       170,168     (3.9 %)     140,670       127,470     10.4 %
Farm, Ranch, & Stable   87,745       79,738     10.0 %     74,416       70,217     6.0 %
Reinsurance   88,281       48,043     83.8 %     88,284       48,033     83.8 %
Total $ 636,861     $ 547,897     16.2 %   $ 562,089     $ 472,547     18.9 %
                                           

Commercial Specialty Operations: Gross written premiums and net written premiums increased 19.0% and 14.1%, respectively, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 as compared to the same period in 2018.  This increase is primarily driven by new programs and increases in excess & surplus lines submissions.

Specialty Property Operations:  Gross written premiums decreased by 3.9% and net written premiums increased by 10.4% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 as compared to the same period in 2018. The decrease in gross written premiums was primarily due to a continued reduction of catastrophe exposed business.  As a result of reducing its catastrophe exposure, Specialty Property ceded less premiums to reinsurers, which contributed to the growth in net written premiums. 

Farm, Ranch, & Stable Operations:  Gross written premiums increased by 10.0% and net written premiums increased by 6.0% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 as compared to the same period in 2018. The increase in gross and net written premiums was primarily due to an increase in pricing as well as new agent appointments. 

Reinsurance Operations: Gross written premiums and net written premiums both increased 83.8%, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, as compared to the same period in 2018, mainly due to entering a new casualty treaty during 2019 and rate increases within the property catastrophe line of business.

Note: Tables Follow

 
GLOBAL INDEMNITY LIMITED
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
 
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)
       
  For the Three Months
Ended December 31, 		  For the Twelve Months
Ended December 31,
  2019   2018   2019   2018
Gross written premiums $ 158,162     $ 129,227     $ 636,861     $ 547,897  
               
Net written premiums $ 140,768     $ 111,990     $ 562,089     $ 472,547  
               
Net earned premiums $ 141,660     $ 125,328     $ 525,262     $ 467,775  
Net investment income   9,659       12,234       42,052       46,342  
Net realized investment gains (losses)   24,052       (24,740 )     35,342       (16,907 )
Other income   542       439       1,816       1,728  
Total revenues   175,913       113,261       604,472       498,938  
               
Net losses and loss adjustment  expenses (1)   73,423       139,199       275,402       334,625  
Acquisition costs and other underwriting expenses   54,760       49,582       208,403       190,778  
Corporate and other operating expenses   7,186       6,113       18,888       29,766  
Interest expense   4,934       4,969       20,022       19,694  
Income (loss) before income taxes   35,610         (86,602 )     81,757       (75,925 )
Income tax expense (benefit)   6,579       (13,285 )     11,742       (19,229 )
Net income (loss) $  29,031     $ (73,317 )   $ 70,015     $ (56,696 )
               
Weighted average shares outstanding–basic   14,222       14,107       14,192       14,089  
               
Weighted average shares outstanding–diluted   14,346       14,107       14,335       14,089  
               
Net income (loss) per share – basic (4) $ 2.04     $ (5.20 )   $ 4.93     $ (4.02 )
               
Net income (loss) per share – diluted (4) $ 2.02     $ (5.20 )   $ 4.88     $ (4.02 )
               
Cash dividends declared per share (2) $ 0.25     $ 0.25     $ 1.00     $ 1.00  
               
Combined ratio analysis: (3)              
Loss ratio   51.8 %     111.1 %     52.5 %     71.5 %
Expense ratio   38.7 %     39.6 %     39.7 %     40.8 %
Combined ratio   90.5 %     150.7 %     92.2 %     112.3 %
                               

(1)  Includes loss reductions related to prior years of $9.8 million and $1.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and $32.8 million and $28.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

(2)  For the quarter and year ended December 31, 2018, diluted loss per share is the same as basic loss per share due to a net loss for the period.

(3)  The loss ratio, expense ratio and combined ratio are GAAP financial measures that are generally viewed in the insurance industry as indicators of underwriting profitability.  The loss ratio is the ratio of net losses and loss adjustment expenses to net earned premiums.  The expense ratio is the ratio of acquisition costs and other underwriting expenses to net earned premiums.  The combined ratio is the sum of the loss and expense ratios.

(4)  Highest net income per share in the Company’s history.

 
GLOBAL INDEMNITY LIMITED
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollars in thousands)
         
ASSETS   December 31, 2019   December 31, 2018
Fixed Maturities:        
  Available for sale securities, at fair value
(amortized cost: 2019 - $1,231,568 and 2018 - $1,257,830)		   $ 1,253,159     $ 1,235,155  
Equity securities, at fair value     263,104       124,747  
Other invested assets     47,279       50,753  
  Total investments     1,563,542       1,410,655  
         
Cash and cash equivalents     44,271       99,497  
Premiums receivable, net     118,035       87,679  
Reinsurance receivables, net     83,938       114,418  
Funds held by ceding insurers     48,580       49,206  
Federal income taxes receivable     10,989       10,866  
Receivable for securities sold     -       15  
Deferred federal income taxes     31,077       48,589  
Deferred acquisition costs     70,677       61,676  
Intangible assets     21,491       22,020  
Goodwill     6,521       6,521  
Prepaid reinsurance premiums     16,716       20,594  
Other assets     60,048       28,530  
  Total assets   $ 2,075,885     $ 1,960,266  
         
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
Liabilities:        
Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses   $ 630,181     $ 680,031  
Unearned premiums     314,861       281,912  
Ceded balances payable     20,404       14,994  
Payables for securities purchased     850       -  
Contingent commissions     11,928       10,636  
Debt     296,640       288,565  
Other liabilities     74,212       55,069  
  Total liabilities     1,349,076       1,331,207  
         
Shareholders’ equity:        
Ordinary shares, $0.0001 par value, 900,000,000 ordinary shares authorized; A ordinary shares issued:10,282,277 and 10,171,954, respectively; A ordinary shares outstanding: 10,167,056 and 10,095,312, respectively; B ordinary  shares issued and outstanding: 4,133,366 and 4,133,366, respectively     2       2  
Additional paid-in capital (1)     442,403       438,182  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes     17,609       (21,231 )
Retained earnings (1)     270,768       215,132  
A ordinary shares in treasury, at cost: 115,221 and 76,642 shares, respectively     (3,973 )     (3,026 )
  Total shareholders’ equity     726,809       629,059  
         
  Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 2,075,885     $ 1,960,266  
                   

(1)  Since the Company’s initial public offering in 2003, the Company repurchased 20.2 million shares for a total of $488 million. These share repurchases are reflected by a $488 million reduction of the Company’s additional paid-in capital and retained earnings as of December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018. Retained earnings are also net of $29 million and $14 million of cumulative historic Company dividends to shareholders as of December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.

 
GLOBAL INDEMNITY LIMITED
SELECTED INVESTMENT DATA
 (Dollars in millions)
     
    Market Value as of
    December 31, 2019   December 31, 2018
         
Fixed maturities   $ 1,253.2     $ 1,235.2  
Cash and cash equivalents     44.3       99.5  
Total bonds and cash and cash equivalents     1,297.5       1,334.7  
Equities and other invested assets     310.4       175.5  
Total cash and invested assets, gross     1,607.9       1,510.2  
Payable for securities purchased     (0.9 )     -  
Total cash and invested assets, net   $ 1,607.0     $ 1,510.2  
                 

             

   
  Total Investment Return (1)
  For the Three Months
Ended December 31, 		  For the Twelve Months
Ended December 31,
  2019   2018   2019   2018
               
Net investment income $ 9.7     $ 12.2     $ 42.1     $ 46.3  
               
Net realized investment gains (losses)   24.1       (24.7 )     35.3       (16.9 )
Net unrealized investment gains (losses)   (8.9 )     3.0       44.6       (22.9 )
Net realized and unrealized investment gains (losses)   15.2       (21.7 )     79.9       (39.8 )
               
Total net investment income and gains $ 24.9     $ (9.5 )   $ 122.0     $ 6.5  
               
Average total cash and invested assets $ 1,610.6     $ 1,521.2     $ 1,558.6     $ 1,522.8  
               
Total investment return %   1.5 %     (0.6 %)     7.8 %     0.4 %
                               

(1)  Amounts in this table are shown on a pre-tax basis.

