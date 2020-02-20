Global Indemnity Reports Record Premiums & Earnings Per Share

/EIN News/ -- GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Indemnity Limited (NASDAQ:GBLI) today reported record earnings per share of $4.88 and net income of $70 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, an increase of $126.7 million over 2018. Gross Written Premiums increased 16.2% to $636.9 million in 2019 and Net Written Premiums of $562.1 million was the highest in the Company’s history. The Company’s combined ratio in 2019 was 92.2%, 20.1 points better than 2018. Total investment return for the year was 7.8%. Book value per share increased by 15.0% in 2019 (17.2% including dividends paid in 2019), from $44.21 per share at December 31, 2018 to $50.82 per share ($51.82 including dividends paid in 2019) at December 31, 2019.

Selected Operating and Balance Sheet Information

(Dollars in millions, except per share data) For the Twelve Months

Ended December 31, As of

December 31, As of

December 31, 2019 2018 2019

2018

Gross Written Premiums $ 636.9 $ 547.9 Book value per share (1) $ 50.82 $ 44.21 Net Written Premiums $ 562.1 $ 472.5 Shareholders’ equity $ 726.8 $ 629.1 Cash and invested assets (2) $ 1,607.0 $ 1,510.2 Net income (loss) $ 70.0 $ (56.7 ) Net income (loss) per share $ 4.88 $ (4.02 ) (1) Net of cumulative Company dividends to shareholders totaling $2.00 per share and $1.00 per share as of December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. (2) Including receivable/(payable) for securities sold/(purchased) Combined ratio analysis: Loss ratio 52.5 % 71.5 % Expense ratio 39.7 % 40.8 % Combined ratio 92.2 % 112.3 %

About Global Indemnity Limited and its subsidiaries

Global Indemnity Limited (NASDAQ:GBLI), through its several direct and indirect wholly owned subsidiary insurance and reinsurance companies, provides both admitted and non-admitted specialty property and specialty casualty insurance coverages and individual policyholder coverages in the United States, as well as reinsurance worldwide. Global Indemnity Limited’s four primary segments are:

United States Based Commercial Specialty



United States Based Specialty Property



United States Based Farm, Ranch, & Stable



Bermuda Based Reinsurance

The Company’s Commercial Specialty segment was formerly known as Commercial Lines. During the 1st quarter of 2019, the Company re-evaluated its Personal Lines segment and determined that Personal Lines should be bifurcated into two reportable segments: Specialty Property and Farm, Ranch, & Stable.

For more information, visit the Global Indemnity Limited’s website at http://www.globalindemnity.ky .

Forward-Looking Information

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release1 do not address a number of risks and uncertainties. Investors are cautioned that Global Indemnity’s actual results may be materially different from the estimates expressed in, or implied, or projected by, the forward looking statements. These statements are based on estimates and information available to us at the time of this press release. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Global Indemnity as of the date hereof. Please see Global Indemnity’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a discussion of risks and uncertainties which could impact the company and for a more detailed explication regarding forward-looking statements. Global Indemnity does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

[1] Disseminated pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 21E of the Security Exchange Act of 1934.

Global Indemnity Limited’s Combined Ratio for the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, the Company recorded a combined ratio of 92.2% (Loss Ratio 52.5% and Expense Ratio 39.7%) compared to 112.3% (Loss Ratio 71.5% and Expense Ratio 40.8%) for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018.

The current accident year property loss ratio improved by 26.1 points to 59.5% in 2019 from 85.6% in 2018 primarily due to lower claims frequency and severity in the U.S. Insurance Operations as well as improvements in the loss ratio on property treaties within Reinsurance Operations.



The current accident year casualty loss ratio improved by 2.2 points to 57.0% in 2019 compared to 59.2% in 2018 primarily due to lower claims frequency and severity in the U.S. Insurance Operations.

Calendar year results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 include $32.8 million in favorable loss development mainly from the U.S. Insurance Operations.

Global Indemnity Limited’s Gross and Net Written Premiums Results by Segment for the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018

Twelve Months Ended December 31, Gross Written Premiums Net Written Premiums 2019

2018

%

Change 2019

2018

%

Change Commercial Specialty $ 297,332 $ 249,948 19.0 % $ 258,719 $ 226,827 14.1 % Specialty Property 163,503 170,168 (3.9 %) 140,670 127,470 10.4 % Farm, Ranch, & Stable 87,745 79,738 10.0 % 74,416 70,217 6.0 % Reinsurance 88,281 48,043 83.8 % 88,284 48,033 83.8 % Total $ 636,861 $ 547,897 16.2 % $ 562,089 $ 472,547 18.9 %

Commercial Specialty Operations: Gross written premiums and net written premiums increased 19.0% and 14.1%, respectively, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 as compared to the same period in 2018. This increase is primarily driven by new programs and increases in excess & surplus lines submissions.

Specialty Property Operations: Gross written premiums decreased by 3.9% and net written premiums increased by 10.4% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 as compared to the same period in 2018. The decrease in gross written premiums was primarily due to a continued reduction of catastrophe exposed business. As a result of reducing its catastrophe exposure, Specialty Property ceded less premiums to reinsurers, which contributed to the growth in net written premiums.

Farm, Ranch, & Stable Operations: Gross written premiums increased by 10.0% and net written premiums increased by 6.0% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 as compared to the same period in 2018. The increase in gross and net written premiums was primarily due to an increase in pricing as well as new agent appointments.

Reinsurance Operations: Gross written premiums and net written premiums both increased 83.8%, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, as compared to the same period in 2018, mainly due to entering a new casualty treaty during 2019 and rate increases within the property catastrophe line of business.

Note: Tables Follow

GLOBAL INDEMNITY LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months

Ended December 31, For the Twelve Months

Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Gross written premiums $ 158,162 $ 129,227 $ 636,861 $ 547,897 Net written premiums $ 140,768 $ 111,990 $ 562,089 $ 472,547 Net earned premiums $ 141,660 $ 125,328 $ 525,262 $ 467,775 Net investment income 9,659 12,234 42,052 46,342 Net realized investment gains (losses) 24,052 (24,740 ) 35,342 (16,907 ) Other income 542 439 1,816 1,728 Total revenues 175,913 113,261 604,472 498,938 Net losses and loss adjustment expenses (1) 73,423 139,199 275,402 334,625 Acquisition costs and other underwriting expenses 54,760 49,582 208,403 190,778 Corporate and other operating expenses 7,186 6,113 18,888 29,766 Interest expense 4,934 4,969 20,022 19,694 Income (loss) before income taxes 35,610 (86,602 ) 81,757 (75,925 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 6,579 (13,285 ) 11,742 (19,229 ) Net income (loss) $ 29,031 $ (73,317 ) $ 70,015 $ (56,696 ) Weighted average shares outstanding–basic 14,222 14,107 14,192 14,089 Weighted average shares outstanding–diluted 14,346 14,107 14,335 14,089 Net income (loss) per share – basic (4) $ 2.04 $ (5.20 ) $ 4.93 $ (4.02 ) Net income (loss) per share – diluted (4) $ 2.02 $ (5.20 ) $ 4.88 $ (4.02 ) Cash dividends declared per share (2) $ 0.25 $ 0.25 $ 1.00 $ 1.00 Combined ratio analysis: (3) Loss ratio 51.8 % 111.1 % 52.5 % 71.5 % Expense ratio 38.7 % 39.6 % 39.7 % 40.8 % Combined ratio 90.5 % 150.7 % 92.2 % 112.3 %

(1) Includes loss reductions related to prior years of $9.8 million and $1.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and $32.8 million and $28.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

(2) For the quarter and year ended December 31, 2018, diluted loss per share is the same as basic loss per share due to a net loss for the period.

(3) The loss ratio, expense ratio and combined ratio are GAAP financial measures that are generally viewed in the insurance industry as indicators of underwriting profitability. The loss ratio is the ratio of net losses and loss adjustment expenses to net earned premiums. The expense ratio is the ratio of acquisition costs and other underwriting expenses to net earned premiums. The combined ratio is the sum of the loss and expense ratios.

(4) Highest net income per share in the Company’s history.

GLOBAL INDEMNITY LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars in thousands) ASSETS December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Fixed Maturities: Available for sale securities, at fair value

(amortized cost: 2019 - $1,231,568 and 2018 - $1,257,830) $ 1,253,159 $ 1,235,155 Equity securities, at fair value 263,104 124,747 Other invested assets 47,279 50,753 Total investments 1,563,542 1,410,655 Cash and cash equivalents 44,271 99,497 Premiums receivable, net 118,035 87,679 Reinsurance receivables, net 83,938 114,418 Funds held by ceding insurers 48,580 49,206 Federal income taxes receivable 10,989 10,866 Receivable for securities sold - 15 Deferred federal income taxes 31,077 48,589 Deferred acquisition costs 70,677 61,676 Intangible assets 21,491 22,020 Goodwill 6,521 6,521 Prepaid reinsurance premiums 16,716 20,594 Other assets 60,048 28,530 Total assets $ 2,075,885 $ 1,960,266 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Liabilities: Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 630,181 $ 680,031 Unearned premiums 314,861 281,912 Ceded balances payable 20,404 14,994 Payables for securities purchased 850 - Contingent commissions 11,928 10,636 Debt 296,640 288,565 Other liabilities 74,212 55,069 Total liabilities 1,349,076 1,331,207 Shareholders’ equity: Ordinary shares, $0.0001 par value, 900,000,000 ordinary shares authorized; A ordinary shares issued:10,282,277 and 10,171,954, respectively; A ordinary shares outstanding: 10,167,056 and 10,095,312, respectively; B ordinary shares issued and outstanding: 4,133,366 and 4,133,366, respectively 2 2 Additional paid-in capital (1) 442,403 438,182 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes 17,609 (21,231 ) Retained earnings (1) 270,768 215,132 A ordinary shares in treasury, at cost: 115,221 and 76,642 shares, respectively (3,973 ) (3,026 ) Total shareholders’ equity 726,809 629,059 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,075,885 $ 1,960,266

(1) Since the Company’s initial public offering in 2003, the Company repurchased 20.2 million shares for a total of $488 million. These share repurchases are reflected by a $488 million reduction of the Company’s additional paid-in capital and retained earnings as of December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018. Retained earnings are also net of $29 million and $14 million of cumulative historic Company dividends to shareholders as of December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.

GLOBAL INDEMNITY LIMITED

SELECTED INVESTMENT DATA

(Dollars in millions) Market Value as of December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Fixed maturities $ 1,253.2 $ 1,235.2 Cash and cash equivalents 44.3 99.5 Total bonds and cash and cash equivalents 1,297.5 1,334.7 Equities and other invested assets 310.4 175.5 Total cash and invested assets, gross 1,607.9 1,510.2 Payable for securities purchased (0.9 ) - Total cash and invested assets, net $ 1,607.0 $ 1,510.2

Total Investment Return (1) For the Three Months

Ended December 31, For the Twelve Months

Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net investment income $ 9.7 $ 12.2 $ 42.1 $ 46.3 Net realized investment gains (losses) 24.1 (24.7 ) 35.3 (16.9 ) Net unrealized investment gains (losses) (8.9 ) 3.0 44.6 (22.9 ) Net realized and unrealized investment gains (losses) 15.2 (21.7 ) 79.9 (39.8 ) Total net investment income and gains $ 24.9 $ (9.5 ) $ 122.0 $ 6.5 Average total cash and invested assets $ 1,610.6 $ 1,521.2 $ 1,558.6 $ 1,522.8 Total investment return % 1.5 % (0.6 %) 7.8 % 0.4 %

(1) Amounts in this table are shown on a pre-tax basis.



