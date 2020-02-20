Technology Is Accelerating the Growing Global Tide of Home Education

The Old Schoolhouse® Magazine and The International Association for Creation come together to support homeschoolers.

GRAY, TN, USA, February 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a result of a magnitude 6.4 earthquake that hit Puerto Rico on January 7 (usgs.gov), 61% of the island’s 856 public schools remain shuttered even a month later. This situation has led to an increase in homeschooling in the area (thealpenanews.com). Puerto Rican families who never would have otherwise considered homeschooling now have no place to send their children and are thrust into alternative education options.

Chinese families are also forced to reconsider their schooling methods as authorities are calling on people to stay at home to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus. Fatalities are on the rise with over 2,000 deaths nationwide and over 80,000 confirmed cases reported. China’s Ministry of Education has recently asked schools to use Internet platforms as an option for teaching students (techinasia.com). Some schools are providing education for their students at home, but what about the infected students who are unable to leave their homes in areas where this option is unavailable?

Throughout the US, families who envisioned their children thriving in public school from the day they first sent them on the bus until their senior prom, are also beginning to rethink their options. The School Crime Supplement (SCS) to the National Crime Victimization Survey reports that in 2013, about 22 percent of students surveyed, ages 12-18, reported being bullied at school (NCES.org). Parents who have sent their children to public school for years are now pulling their bullied children out, in their high school years, to home educate.

Parents across the globe are now facing unexpected circumstances forcing them to reconsider how their children are educated. Are the necessary tools available for the parent who feels unprepared for a sudden change in their child’s educational needs? Gena Suarez, publisher of The Old Schoolhouse® Magazine, parent company of SchoolhouseTeachers.com, confirms there is: “The SchoolhouseTeachers.com platform was designed so a parent can come in at any point of the year and begin teaching their child material designed specifically for their grade level.” This online curriculum platform provides the tools needed for parents to home educate every single one of their children, in any country, at one low price, for the entire family.

Parents seeking additional assistance and support are invited to attend The International Association for Creation’s Homeschool Day. Founder Steven Policastro has noted that registration is still open for this year’s event being held on Saturday, February 29. Intended to bring together the community of homeschoolers worldwide, this event may be streamed privately in homes or a public location, such as a church.

Homeschooling families seeking community can easily connect, through online platforms, with qualified experts in the field with organizations such as The Old Schoolhouse® and The International Association for Creation.

About The Old Schoolhouse®

The Old Schoolhouse® (www.theoldschoolhouse.com) is a privately held corporation that publishes the industry-leading homeschool education print magazine, The Old Schoolhouse® Magazine, as well as hundreds of books and planning support tools for homeschooling families. SchoolhouseTeachers.com, a division of The Old Schoolhouse® Magazine, supports over 9,000 member families with more than 400 courses for preschool through high school, as well as educational videos, World Book Online, transcripts, report cards, planning tools, and recordkeeping. Established in 2001, The Old Schoolhouse® Magazine is focused on providing high-quality, encouraging, affordable solutions for homeschooling families.

The International Association for Creation’s Homeschool Day 2020

On Saturday, February 29, 2020, Family Renewal’s Israel Wayne, Apologia’s Sherri Seligson, and other internationally known speakers will equip homeschool parents with the resources they need to help their children learn about God’s creation through hands-on experience and interactive resources. This team is committed to providing the help parents need to prepare their children to know the Creator God and live a life full of faith. Register your gathering now.

