Attorney Meghan Smith Named Partner at Kahan Kerensky Capossela, LLP

VERNON, CT, USA, February 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Contact: Gayle KlimPhone: 860-730-2151Email: gklim@kkc-law.comAttorney Meghan Smith Named Partner at Kahan Kerensky Capossela, LLPVERNON, CT, February 19 - KKC is pleased to announce that Attorney Meghan Smith has been named a partner at the firm. Attorney Smith practices in the business department and has extensive experience handling commercial and residential real estate transactions, commercial and residential landlord tenant matters, business formations, and contract drafting, review, and negotiation. She also negotiates purchases and sales of business assets, membership interests and stocks, prepares buy-sell agreements for business owners, and assists clients in transitioning businesses to the next generation. She joined the firm in 2015. “Meghan’s commitment to excellence is shown through her enthusiasm and dedication to the firm and the legal profession as a whole,” said Michael Bars, Managing Partner. “We are proud of all that she has accomplished since joining KKC.”Outside the office, Meghan is the current President of the Tolland County Bar Association and is a member of the Connecticut Bar Association, the Hartford County Bar Association, and the Connecticut Women's Council. She has served on the Board of Directors for the South Windsor Chamber of Commerce for the past two years and is Vice President of its executive committee. She was also recently elected to the Board of Directors for the New England Veterans Chamber of Commerce and volunteers often with veteran-related organizations.Meghan earned her J.D. in 2007 from Western New England College School of Law and is on the Board of its alumni association. She is admitted to the bars in Connecticut, Tennessee, and the U.S. District Court for Connecticut.Serving the legal needs of individuals and businesses for over 55 years, Kahan Kerensky Capossela, LLP, is a multi-practice law firm employing over 40 legal professionals in practice areas that include Elder Law, Wills & Probate, Personal Injury, Real Estate, Divorce & Family Law, Land Use & Zoning, Litigation, and Business. For more information, visit kkc-law.com.



