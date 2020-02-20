EDRM Announces Newest Affinity Partner Saya University and New Preserver Partner The CJK Group

EDRM Logo The CJK Group

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Setting the global standards for e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) is pleased to announce its newest affinity partner is Saya University, with a mission to pioneer and cultivate a global ecosystem of ethical cyber professionals committed to integrity, social justice and fairness. Preserver partner The CJK Group was founded to solve a single problem: assist in reviewing and navigating the unfamiliar terrain of non-English data that arises during the course of e-discovery and other information-intensive environments. Saya University was founded in 2019 and The CJK Group was founded in 2013 by Jonathan Hiroshi Rossi.

EDRM sets standards and best practices as well as provides tools and guides to improve electronic discovery, security, privacy and information governance. Legal professionals that leverage EDRM are well-equipped to properly handle the complexities that come with data identification all the way through production and preservation.

“The CJK Group pioneered bilingual attorney review workflows for Chinese, Japanese and Korean language datasets and expanded into media and conference summits on critical issues,” says Mary Mack, CEO and chief legal technologist at EDRM. “We learned about the global challenges of cyber awareness and training at CJK’s Tokyo Summit, and Saya University was formed not long after to address them.”

EDRM, The CJK Group and Saya University will continue to collaborate to bring e-discovery and cyber professionals together at invitation-only global summits.

“The EDRM’s international appeal and commitment to standards and awareness align with our global mission,” said Jonathan Hiroshi Rossi, founder of The CJK Group and Saya University. “Both The CJK Group and Saya’s cybersecurity awareness platform solve a major gap in the market. In the e-discovery vertical, CJK was founded to address the challenges when navigating the risks of multilanguage data in the context of bilingual attorney review. Today one of the greatest threats to society is cybersecurity. Saya is obsessed in expanding and making accessible multilingual cybersecurity content that fits into the flow of work particularly in companies where the dominant language is not English. To reduce risk at the user level where human error is prone, we want to reach over one billion people through our global awareness summits and Saya awareness platform.”

About EDRM

Empowering the global leaders of e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) creates practical global resources to improve e-discovery, privacy, security and information governance. Since 2005, EDRM has delivered leadership, standards, tools, guides and test datasets to strengthen best practices throughout the world. EDRM has an international presence in 113 countries and growing and an innovative support infrastructure for individuals, law firms, corporations and government organizations seeking to improve the practice and provision of data and legal discovery. Learn more about the EDRM today at EDRM.net.

About Saya University

Saya University, a KV Equity Partners company, has a global mission to enhance cybersecurity literacy and awareness to over 1 billion people. We leverage the power of technology and storytelling to offer the world immediate access to our constantly growing library of multi-lingual learning that is effective and affordable. Our duty is to elevate the consciousness of every employee in an organization and every member of society.

To learn more about Saya University go to https://www.sayauniversity.com or contact: Jonathan Hiroshi Rossi at Jonathan@sayauniversity.com

About The CJK Group

The CJK Group specializes in the review and categorization of multi-language data. Our cross-disciplinary, multi-language teams are deployed during the discovery phase of litigation, investigations & transaction-based due diligence. We provide managed services and deploy multi-language professionals in Asia and North America. We design review workflows uniquely tailored to empower law firm associates to quickly, accurately and cost-effectively identify the most relevant documents. To learn more about the CJK Group go to http://www.thecjkgroup.com





