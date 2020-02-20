Martin Lawrence Galleries Celebrates Spring with Nationwide Auction Showcasing the Finest 20th/21st Century Artists

Andy Warhol, Liz, 1964 (#7) 1964 hand-signed offset lithograph image size/ 22 x 22, Lot #138 Takashi Murakami, Hold Me Tight, 2017 hand-signed offset lithograph on paper image size/ 28 diameter, Lot # 510 Marc Chagall, The Bay of Angels (M.286) 1960, lithograph image size, 13 x 10, Lot #327

Nation’s Preeminent Network of Fine Art Galleries to Offer Over 1000 Artworks at Spectacular Values, with Live Events in New Orleans, Chicago and Costa Mesa

Our auction is a superb opportunity for seasoned collectors and novices alike to acquire at prices significantly below gallery prices, with opportunities of securing the art now at our nine galleries” — Martin Lawrence Galleries

NEW YORK, NY, USA, February 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Every Spring, Martin Lawrence Galleries (MLG), with prime locations in Las Vegas, Soho, San Francisco, La Jolla, Lahaina, Dallas, New Orleans, Schaumburg, and Costa Mesa, offers its clients something extra special…the finest 20th and 21st-century art at low auction prices. And once again, MLG-specializing in unique and original paintings, drawings, sculpture, and limited-edition graphics by masters including Picasso, Chagall, Warhol, Haring, Dali, Francis, Miro, Erté and many, many more, will be holding live auctions at several of its locations, and the opportunity to participate at all of its nine locations.The live auctions will be held at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center Hotel Chicago on Friday, March 20, 2020, at the Westin New Orleans Canal Place on Sunday, March 22, 2020, and at the Avenue of the Arts Costa Mesa, CA on Saturday, March 28, 2020. But collectors may bid, or buy it now, at any of its galleries.Over the years, MLG has continued to evolve, offering its collectors an opportunity to add an eclectic blend of Impressionist, Modern, Post-War and Contemporary art to their holdings. Collectors are encouraged to embrace the cross-category collecting approach, and the lots this year have been curated with this in mind.MLG has published fine art by Andy Warhol, Keith Haring, Robert Deyber, Erté, and more and has worked directly with the Chagall and Frances estates to acquire significant collections of original and unique works. These are, in turn, presented to their seasoned collectors and first-time buyers alike. MLG prides itself on the pristine condition of each work of art it offers and guarantees the authenticity of every piece.MLG has proudly loaned masterpieces to museums and public institutions around the globe, most recently including three Haring works to exhibits at the Tate Liverpool and the Palais des Beaux-Arts (Bozar) in Brussels and the Museum Folkwang. Additionally, 11 MLG works are currently featured in the Dalí and Magritte exhibition at the Royal Museum of Fine Arts of Belgium, and two Basquiat’s are on display at the Mori Arts Center in Tokyo.MLG’s Spring Auction is a tremendous opportunity to begin or add to a collection, all at extraordinary values. This includes Iconic Harings, signature Warhol’s, sensual Picassos, romantic Chagall’s, and bronze sculptures by the elegant and legendary Erté; otherworldly landscapes from Kerry Hallam, contemporary works by the visual raconteur Robert Deyber, complex Takashi Murakami, the dreamy aesthetic of Mark Kostabi and so much more.Collectors are encouraged to inquire early as these items move fast due to their competitive prices and limited edition. Contact a Martin Lawrence Gallery consultant by phone or email. View the complete auction online at https://link.zixcentral.com/u/a59e9bb2/ulpoYEBB6hGPHBDghnsoMg?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.martinlawrence.com SchaumburgFriday, March 20, 20208:00pm (preview 6:30pm)Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center HotelNirvana Ballroom1551 N. Thoreau DrSchaumburg, IL 60173RSVP (630) 954-3033New OrleansSunday, March 22, 20202:00pm (preview 12:30pm)The Westin New Orleans Canal PlaceGrand Ballroom100 Iberville StreetNew Orleans, LA 70130RSVP (504) 299-9055Costa MesaSaturday, March 28, 20208:00pm (preview 6:30pm)Avenue of the Arts Costa MesaGrand Ballroom3350 Avenue of the ArtsCosta Mesa, CA 92626RSVP (949) 759-0134About Martin Lawrence GalleriesSince 1978, Martin Lawrence Galleries, headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut with nine gallery locations nationwide including New York, Chicago, Dallas, Las Vegas, New Orleans, San Francisco, Costa Mesa, La Jolla, Maui has been assisting and advising collectors as they acquire fine art. MLG is the publisher of fine art prints and sculpture and is also the home to modern and contemporary masters like Picasso, Chagall, Warhol, Calder, Magritte, Basquiat, and Murakami. We are incredibly proud to have lent and exhibited over 200 masterworks, created by more than 30 different artists, to 30+ world-class museums around the globe including the Louvre, the Pompidou, the Metropolitan, the Whitney, the National Gallery, the Tate and the Hermitage-where we are the sole sponsor of the first-ever exhibition of the work of Erté, the father of art deco and we proudly publish works by artists including Kondakova, Hallam, Bertho, Fressinier, Lalonde, and Deyber. For more information, visit martinlawrence.com.



