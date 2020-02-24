South End Capital Releases Groundbreaking “Unconventional” Conventional Business Loan Program

Innovative New Business Loan Program from $250,000 to $15 Million

New non-conforming business loan program offers borrowers averse to SBA or bank financing a comparable and affordable alternative

The innovative program offers business loans (with or without hard collateral) from $250,000 to $15 million, and does not include any of the restrictions of SBA or bank financing.” — South End Capital

NORWALK, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- South End Capital, a nationwide, non-conforming lender providing commercial and non-owner occupied residential real estate mortgages, and subprime SBA and business loans, has just announced a groundbreaking new business loan program geared toward providing conventional financing terms to non-conforming borrowers.

South End Capital's new "unconventional" conventional loan program is mirrored after SBA financing, but is not a government guaranteed program. The innovative program offers business loans (with or without hard collateral) from $250,000 to $15 million, and does not include any of the prohibitive paperwork or restrictive parameters of SBA or bank financing.

"Many business owners are desirous of obtaining low interest rate SBA or bank financing, but either don't qualify or don't want to deal with an extensive loan process," said Noah Grayson, President of South End Capital. "Our new conventional business loan program offers all the benefits of SBA or bank financing but without the headache."

Through its new full documentation loan program, South End Capital is able to provide funds for almost any business need, including financing for special-use businesses and business property such as land, wineries, amusement parks, airports, and more. The general parameters of South End Capital's "unconventional" conventional loan program are outlined below:

-Loans from $250,000 to $15 Million

-600 Credit Score Minimum (lower case-by-case)

-Up to 200% Loan-to-Value on Business Real Estate and Equipment

-Only a 10% Minimum Down Payment Required for Purchase Loans

-5 Year Fixed Term, Amortized Over 10 or 25 Years

-Interest Rates from 8% to 10%

-Close in 30 to 60 Days

Those interested in obtaining a business loan under this new program are invited to contact South End Capital directly at info@southendcapital.com or visit https://southendcapital.com/. Additionally, South End Capital welcomes referral partners and offers referral fees up to 2% (or more), along with unique referral links, and marketing support.

ABOUT SOUTH END CAPITAL

Founded in 2009, South End Capital is a nationwide, non-conforming lender providing commercial and non-owner occupied residential real estate mortgages, subprime SBA loans, and business financing. We are committed to providing excellent service and innovative financing that is affordable for all borrowers. LendVer.com, US Business News, Fit Small Business, Top Ten Reviews, and Business.com have each recognized us as one of the premier lenders in the country.



