Mikhail Rosseev elected Member of Gazprom Management Committee

The website of Gazprom uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you agree to allow us to use cookies in your browser with a view to improving user experience. If desired, you may disable the storage of cookies in your browser settings. More



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.