Forecastagility Releases 4th Quarter Results

4th Quarter Delivers Revenue, Profitability and Cash Flow Growth

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Forecastagility Corporation (OTCPink: FCGY) a global Software and Services Provider, has announced today that it has released its 4th Quarter Results. The company’s revenues in the 4th quarter of 2019 are $ 462,245.71 from $224,004.05 in the previous quarter and net income increased by $143,619.32 from $124,201.76. Forecastagility has also produced improved cash flow. The company generated a NET Cash Increase of $156,812.46 in the period.“Forecastagilty has enjoyed increased interest in its products and service in the marketplace. We continue to build our client base using our proprietary technology. We anticipate continued momentum with further growth in our future. We are committed to growing in a sustainable manner keeping profits at our forefront”, said Raquela Kaplan, Marketing Director, Forecastagility Corporation.To learn more about Forecastagility Corporation , please visit www.Forecastagility.com Safe Harbor StatementThis release includes forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as Forecastagility or its management “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “foresees,” “forecasts,” “estimates” or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements herein that describe forecastagility’s business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals also are forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.##



