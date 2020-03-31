Ohio US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Has Endorsed Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste to Make Certain a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Ohio Gets the Best Compensation Results-And He Makes House Calls

US Navy Veteran 21

"The Ohio US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate has endorsed attorney Erik Karst and his remarkable colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste to assist a person with mesothelioma in Ohio.” — Ohio US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

COLUMBUS, OHIO, USA, March 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ohio US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate has endorsed attorney Erik Karst and his remarkable colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste. Erik Karst and his colleagues specialize in assisting US Navy Veterans and people with mesothelioma in Ohio and nationwide and they are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation settlements for people like this. Erik Karst is a national expert on mesothelioma compensation, and he is always eager to talk to a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma to ensure they receive honest advice about mesothelioma compensation. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303. www.karstvonoiste.com

The Advocate says, "Rather that ordering a not so 'free' booklet about mesothelioma on the Internet please call us anytime at 800-714-0303 so we can put a person with mesothelioma in Ohio in direct contact with attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. We are advocates for people with mesothelioma in Ohio and we want them to receive the best possible compensation results. If a person with mesothelioma does not hire some of the nation's top mesothelioma attorneys they could get significantly shortchanged." https://Ohio.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is also offering the following free services for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Ohio or nationwide.

* “We will assist with VA Disability payments.”

* “We will assist a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma to get organized about how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos. We call this service the ‘list’ and it is this information that becomes the basis for a mesothelioma compensation claim as we would like to discuss at 800-714-0303.” https://Ohio.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

Coronavirus/COVID-19 update for Navy Veterans with confirmed mesothelioma from the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate: "We are extremely concerned that a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma will not begin the mesothelioma compensation process because of the Coronavirus/COVID-19 or they will reach out to a local car accident attorney who has little to no experience doing mesothelioma compensation claims for Navy Veterans. We have endorsed attorney Erik Karst the founding partner of the law firm of Karst von Oiste to ensure a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma receives the best possible compensation results nationwide. Erik Karst is one of the nation's leading mesothelioma attorneys and he will know exactly how to help you or your loved one. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst managing partner of the law firm of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303 anytime." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Ohio US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate offers their free services to US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Columbus, Cleveland, Cincinnati, Toledo, Akron, Dayton, Youngstown, or anywhere in Ohio. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Ohio the Ohio US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommends the following three heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital.

* Case Western Reserve University Cancer Research Center Cleveland, Ohio: https://cancer.case.edu/

* Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center Columbus, Ohio: https://cancer.osu.edu/

The Cleveland Clinic Taussig Cancer Institute Cleveland, Ohio: https://my.clevelandclinic.org/services/ cancer

About one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are Veterans of the US Navy. Before a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family retain the services of a lawyer or law firm-they are urged to call the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate anytime at 800-714-0303. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For a listing of various classes of US Navy ships or submarines please visit the US Navy website on this topic: https://www.navy.mil/navydata/our_ships.asp.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma



