Collateralized Transactions : Key Considerations for Public Lenders and Borrowers
Author/Editor:
International Monetary Fund ; World Bank
Publication Date:
February 19, 2020
Electronic Access:
Download PDF. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file
Summary:
In a response to a request from the G20 IFA Working Group, this note provides a framework for public lenders and borrowers to assess collateralized financing practices from a development perspective. The work of the IMF and World Bank suggests that the availability of collateralized financing can be beneficial to a developing country borrower under a range of circumstances, but also points to pitfalls.
Series:
Policy Paper No. 20/010
English
Publication Date:
February 19, 2020
ISBN/ISSN:
9781513530703/2663-3493
Stock No:
PPEA2020010
Price:
Free
Format:
Paper
Pages:
16
