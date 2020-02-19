Collateralized Transactions : Key Considerations for Public Lenders and Borrowers

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund ; World Bank

February 19, 2020

In a response to a request from the G20 IFA Working Group, this note provides a framework for public lenders and borrowers to assess collateralized financing practices from a development perspective. The work of the IMF and World Bank suggests that the availability of collateralized financing can be beneficial to a developing country borrower under a range of circumstances, but also points to pitfalls.