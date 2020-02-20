South End Capital Increases Stated Income Mortgage Limit to $7.5 Million

Stated Income Mortgage Loan Limit Increased to $7.5 Million

Stated income super jumbo commercial and non-owner occupied residential mortgages now available nationwide

Purchase, refinance, and unrestricted cash-out financing from $200,000 to $7.5 million is available up to 80% of a property's value, interest rates start at 5.75%, and are fixed for up to 30 years.” — South End Capital

NORWALK, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- South End Capital, a nationwide, non-conforming lender providing commercial and non-owner occupied residential real estate mortgages, and subprime SBA and business loans, has just announced an unprecedented stated income mortgage size increase to $7.5 million.

South End Capital offers stated income (no tax return) mortgages from $200,000 to $7.5 million, and has no set minimum credit score requirement. Purchase, refinance, and unrestricted cash-out financing is available up to 80% of a property's value, interest rates start at 5.75%, and are fixed for up to 30 years.

"Many stated income lenders cap their loan limit at $2 million or less, leaving strong borrowers who can't document their income through traditional means, without a loan option or relegated to hard-money financing," said Noah Grayson, President of South End Capital. "Non-conforming borrowers seeking large mortgages at affordable terms, now have a viable solution".

South End Capital has further differentiated itself by providing stated income mortgages on a variety of property types that are often overlooked by other lenders:

-1 to 4 Unit Residential (non-owner occupied)

-Vacation Rentals (Airbnb, VRBO, etc.)

-Multifamily / Mixed-use

-Office / Retail

-Warehouse / Industrial

-Mobile Home Parks / Self-storage

-Auto-service / Auto-dealers

-Daycare / School

-Restaurants / Nightclubs / Bars

-Hotels / Motels (flagged and un-flagged)

-Assisted living / Adult living / Memory care

-Rooming Houses and More...

Those interested in obtaining a stated income real estate mortgage are invited to contact South End Capital directly at info@southendcapital.com or visit https://southendcapital.com/. Additionally, South End Capital welcomes referral partners and offers referral fees up to 2% (or more), along with unique referral links, and marketing support.

ABOUT SOUTH END CAPITAL

Founded in 2009, South End Capital is a nationwide, non-conforming lender providing commercial and non-owner occupied residential real estate mortgages, subprime SBA loans, and business financing. We are committed to providing excellent service and innovative financing that is affordable for all borrowers. LendVer.com, US Business News, Fit Small Business, Top Ten Reviews, and Business.com have each recognized us as one of the premier lenders in the country.



