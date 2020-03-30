Michigan US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Urges A Navy Veteran Turned Auto Plant Worker with Mesothelioma in Michigan to Call for Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Get Better Compensation

"Attorney Erik Karst and his colleagues at Karst von Oiste also make house calls anywhere in Michigan to ensure the person with mesothelioma understands how the compensation claims process works.” — Michigan US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

DETROIT, MICHIGAN, USA, March 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Michigan US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is urging a Navy Veteran turned auto-truck plant worker in Michigan with mesothelioma to call them anytime at 800-714-0303 for direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. Erik Karst and his colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste have been assisting Navy Veterans and automotive workers with mesothelioma for decades and they are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation for people like this.

Attorney Erik Karst and his colleagues at Karst von Oiste also make house calls anywhere in Michigan to ensure the person with mesothelioma understands how the compensation claims process works and what their financial compensation settlement might look like. "If you are a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma in Michigan or their family members please call 800-714-0303 anytime for direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. Erik is a much better option than a 'free' generic booklet about mesothelioma because he can answer specific questions on the spot." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is also offering the following free services for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Michigan or nationwide.

* “We will assist with VA Disability payments.”

* “We will assist a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma to get organized about how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos. We call this service the ‘list’ and it is this information that becomes the basis for a mesothelioma compensation claim as we would like to discuss at 800-714-0303.” https://Michigan.USNavyMesothelioma.Com



Coronavirus/COVID-19 update for Navy Veterans with confirmed mesothelioma from the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate: "We are extremely concerned that a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma will not begin the mesothelioma compensation process because of the Coronavirus/COVID-19 or they will reach out to a local car accident attorney who has little to no experience doing mesothelioma compensation claims for Navy Veterans. We have endorsed attorney Erik Karst the founding partner of the law firm of Karst von Oiste to ensure a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma receives the best possible compensation results nationwide. Erik Karst is one of the nation's leading mesothelioma attorneys and he will know exactly how to help you or your loved one. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst managing partner of the law firm of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/



The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate offers their free services to US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Detroit, Flint, Grand Rapids, Lansing, Ann Arbor, Troy, Farmington Hills or anywhere in Michigan. https://Michigan.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Michigan the Michigan US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommends the following three heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital.

* University of Michigan Comprehensive Cancer Center Ana Arbor, Michigan: https://www.mcancer.org/

* Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute Detroit, Michigan: https://www.karmanos.org/

* The VA-For a state by state listing of VA Medical Centers nationwide please visit their website: https://www.va.gov/directory/guide/FindLocations.cfm.

About one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are Veterans of the US Navy. Before a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family retain the services of a lawyer or law firm, they are urged to call the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate anytime at 800-714-0303. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com

For a listing of various classes of US Navy ships or submarines please visit the US Navy website on this topic: https://www.navy.mil/navydata/our_ships.asp.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma



