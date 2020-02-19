Carpet Cleaning Experts Offer Advice To Deal With Wax

POTTSTOWN, PA, US, February 19, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Parker Ford, PA: Carpet stains, by nature, can be difficult to deal with. In some cases, especially if a spill has time to linger, it’s easy for people to get overwhelmed and want to look for a replacement before anything else. However, carpet experts Ches-Mont Carpet One offer an easy method to handle one of the most worrisome spills on a carpet, wax. Don’t feel you need to put your candles away anymore!Freeze the wax: Acting as soon as you notice a wax spill is important, as the longer you wait, the more difficult it will be to clean. A good starting point is putting up an ice pack or plastic bag on the affected spot, giving it roughly 10 minutes to freeze. Make sure the wax isn’t getting moist, though.Scrape the wax off: When the wax is frozen, use a dull knife to start scraping it off. Use a gentle hand here to avoid cutting the threads. Vacuum up the cut up wax.Reheat and absorb the wax: You can do this next step with a white terry cloth, brown paper bag, or paper towel. Heat an iron to its lowest setting with the steam function off, then run it over the towel to heat the wax. Make sure you constantly keep the iron in motion so you don’t burn your carpet. You can also use a hairdryer for this, blowing hot air onto the wax until it gets warm. Then, press your item of choice onto the stain to absorb the wax.Clean the carpet: A carpet cleaning solution over the stain and a quick vacuum to return your carpet’s natural texture are the last steps you need to make.A representative of Ches-mont Carpet One made the following statement:“Acting quickly can do a lot when it comes to carpet care, and with new products and formulations, you can handle a lot more issues yourself. However, there are some situations where you may need to replace rather than repair, so it’s a good idea to already have a carpet partner in mind to work with for that.”About Ches-mont Carpet One: Ches-mont Carpet One is a branch of a cooperative over 1,000 stores strong nationwide, dedicated to floor installation and services. With partners from all the major local brands and manufacturers, their selection includes carpet, hardwood, laminate, and area rugs.



