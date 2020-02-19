EDRM Announces Newest Alliance Partner Information Governance ANZ

EDRM Logo InfoGovANZ

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Setting the global standards for e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) is pleased to announce its newest alliance partner, Information Governance ANZ (InfoGovANZ). Based in Sydney, InfoGovANZ comprises professionals from Australia, New Zealand and around the globe who bring together their expertise from a diverse range of backgrounds to connect, develop and promote information governance best practices.

EDRM sets standards and best practices as well as provides tools and guides to improve electronic discovery and information governance. Legal professionals that leverage EDRM are well-equipped to properly handle the complexities that come with data identification all the way through production and preservation. InfoGovANZ members come from a wide range of professional backgrounds to share their knowledge, learn and develop IG best practices. This valuable partnership brings together the global communities of EDRM and IngoGovANZ to meet the challenges and opportunities for organisations in the data and information age.

“It is critical for EDRM to ally with organizations like Information Governance ANZ with deep roots in their local community,” says Mary Mack, CEO and chief legal technologist at EDRM. “Information Governance ANZ is also a silo breaker celebrating multidisciplinary collaboration with legal, e-discovery, privacy, risk and compliance, information security and records management professionals.”

“We are delighted to be affiliated with the EDRM community, given the long history and impact of the EDRM and IGRM reference models on the legal and broader professional community” says Susan Bennett who founded Information Governance ANZ in 2016. “The collaboration of industry associations to break down professional silos is critical for innovative solutions that effectively govern both the opportunities and the challenges confronting organisations from the exponential volumes of data and information.” Bennett holds a Master of Business Administration (AGSM) and a Master of Laws (Syd). She is a Certified Information Privacy Professional/Europe (CIPP/E) and principal of Sibenco Legal & Advisory.

About EDRM

Empowering the global leaders of e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) creates practical global resources to improve e-discovery, privacy, security and information governance. Since 2005, EDRM has delivered leadership, standards, tools, guides and test datasets to strengthen best practices throughout the world. EDRM has an international presence in 113 countries and growing and an innovative support infrastructure for individuals, law firms, corporations and government organizations seeking to improve the practice and provision of data and legal discovery. Learn more about the EDRM today at EDRM.net.

About Information Governance ANZ

Information Governance ANZ brings together professionals from a diverse range of backgrounds to develop and promote best practices and innovations of information governance activities and technologies that organisations employ to maximise the value of their information while minimising associated risks and costs. By building a network of multi-disciplinary professionals, information silos will be broken down, enabling connected thinking and innovation that leads to information governance best practices.



To learn more about Information Governance ANZ go to www.infogovanz.com or contact: Susan Bennett, founder and executive Director at susan.bennett@infogovanz.com.





