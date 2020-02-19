Orthopedic & Sports Institute of the Fox Valley Supports Local Athletes

The Orthopedic & Sports Institute of the Fox Valley, based in Green Bay, Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, WI, USA, February 19, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / --CONTACT: Mandy CarignanCOMPANY: Orthopedic &16 Sports Institute of The Fox ValleyPHONE: 920.560.1125EMAIL: mandy.carignan@osifv.comWEBSITE: osifv.com Orthopedic & Sports Institute of the Fox Valley Supports Local AthletesThe Orthopedic & Sports Institute of the Fox Valley, based in Green Bay, Wisconsin, supports local athletes by offering athletic training services through the area’s high schools. The Orthopedic & Sports Institute (OSI) is committed to providing innovative, collaborative solutions to meet the needs of an ever-growing district with a diverse student population.A Growing TrendStatistics show that teen participation in sports is on the rise. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC), approximately 30 million children and teens participate in some form of organized sports each year. At first glance, this seems like good news. However, high school athletes account for nearly two million injuries, 500,000 doctor visits, and 30,000 hospitalizations per year. Another startling fact: Although 62 percent of organized sports-related injuries occur during practice, one-third of parents do not have their children take the same safety precautions at practice that they would during a game.Partnering with Area SchoolsOSI is passionate about supporting the local youth by partnering with the Appleton Area School District to offer athletic training services to Appleton High School students. By providing these services at the high school level, OSI hopes to help young athletes learn to practice, train, and play more safely, thereby reducing the potential for future injuries.OSI delivers a comprehensive, best-in-class program that includes:● Licensed Athletic Trainers at East, North & West● Certified Strength & Conditioning Specialists● Concussion Management Services● Orthopedic Physician High School Game Coverage● Club Sport Injury Management● Onsite Testing for Wrestling● Summer Conditioning Program● Junior High Sports Coverage● Community Program DirectorApril Fools 5 K Fun Run/WalkThe OSI-Miron April Fools’ 5K Fun Run/Walk has become one of the most popular spring wellness events designed to raise money for the Appleton high school sports programs. OSI dedicates a team and resources to organize and support the success of The April Fools’ 5K Run/Walk - the 2019 event raised $21,000 and collectively since 2010 the event has enabled OSI to donate a total of $141,000 to Appleton North, East and West athletic programs.If you would like to help support the Appleton high schools as a sponsor for the 10th Annual OSI – MIRON April Fools’ 5k Fundraiser on April 3, 2020 @ 6pm, please contact OSI’s Community Program Director, Courtney Vosters, at 920.560.1057 or https://osifv.com/event/april-fools-5k-run-walk/ The race is a fundraiser for the AASD High School athletic programs and operates under a 501c3.To register as a runner/walker or for more information visit https://runsignup.com/Race/WI/Appleton/AprilFools Medical Mentoring of the Fox ValleyOSI also runs a mentoring program for high school students who have an interest in a medical career. Medical Mentoring of the Fox Valley pairs interested high school students with a mentor from OSI or another medical facility. Students, who are paired with mentors based on area of interest, spend three half-days observing mentors in day-to-day activities, which helps students gain a better understanding of what’s involved in a medical career. This program also offers job shadow opportunities with physicians, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, registered nurses, physical therapists, and surgical technologists.OSI Puts Everything in One PlaceThe Orthopedic & Sports Institute of the Fox Valley is an all-encompassing orthopedic care facility that combines non-surgical, surgical, and post-surgical orthopedic care under one roof. OSI also offers an ambulatory surgery center, physician clinics, physical therapy, MRI, orthotics, and pain management services. The concept of OSI is to house the entire orthopedics process in one place, streamlining it so customers don’t spend time traveling to multiple facilities to get the care they need. All of it is covered at OSI.OSI wants to help high school athletes train and participate in sports more safely. For more information about high school programs that are available through OSI, visit https://www.osifv.com/ About Orthopedic & Sports Institute of The Fox ValleyThe Orthopedic & Sports Institute of The Fox Valley is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and provides full-scale orthopedic and podiatry specialized services to care for muscle, joint, and bone issues in the elbow, foot, ankle, hand, wrist, hip, knee and shoulder. Designed with the idea of offering the highest level customer experience possible, OSI was created from the patient’s perspective. All services are streamlined in an effort to get patients back to their normal active lives as quickly as possible.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.