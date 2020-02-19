Xpect Solutions Offers Over 16 Years of Experience Building Control Panels

Xpect Solutions, a U.S. automation company based in Longmont, Colorado

LONGMONT, CO, USA, February 19, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Xpect Solutions Offers Over 16 Years of Experience Building Control PanelsXpect Solutions, a U.S. automation company based in Longmont, Colorado, has built custom electrical UL508A & CSA listed Enclosed and Open Industrial Control Panels for over 16 years.The factory industrial automation industry depends on efficient engineering and cutting-edge solutions for every manufacturing need. Xpect Solutions can meet the fabrication and assembly needs for various industries on time and within a certain budget. The Longmont-based company is a certified builder of UL508A control panels and their skilled technicians offer years of experience using state-of-the-art tools in the design, fabrication, and assembly of complex electrical control panels and pneumatic control panels. They are a trusted source in the industry to meet the highest quality standards.Capabilities of these Electrical Control Panel Design SystemsThe electrical control panel design systems created by Xpect Solutions can provide the following capabilities:● Complete Electrical Design/ Schematic design using AutoCAD Electrical software● Engineer, Design, Fabricate a complete solution based on your Specifications / Process / Sequence of Events● Panel Layout Design and UL/ULC Custom Panel FabricationAll of the components are investigated for UL508A compliance and are suitable for intended use in a company’s specified application and environment.3 Types of Industrial Control PanelsMany companies will require at least one of these three types of control panels depending on their needs. The differences between the main types are outlined here:● Open Industrial Control Panel: This type of system has easily accessible components out in the open. The open panel is a popular option when there are too many components to fit in a single enclosure.● Industrial Control Panel Enclosure: This type of panel meets guidelines set by the NEC. These types are generally found in businesses that require control over large and heavy pieces of machinery.● Enclosed Industrial Control Panel: In this type of panel all of the components, wires, and circuitry are inside a protective enclosure. They are generally installed on a wall for easy access with all sides of the panel fully closed.8 Industries Served by Xpect SolutionsCertain industries will require high-quality control panels like the ones offered by Xpect Solutions. These are 8 examples of industries that require panel installations:1.Food Processing2. Plastics Extrusion3. Data Acquisition4. Solar Panels5. Hydraulic/Pneumatic Control System6. Industrial Machinery Control Panel7. Machine Safety8. Power GenerationInterested customers can contact this US-based control panel shop for a free quote.Contact Xpect SolutionsWalter Papierski720-652-0744 x111Sales@Xpect-Solutions.comAbout Xpect SolutionsXpect Solutions is a carefully built organization located in the heart of Longmont, Colorado that has dedicated itself to quality workmanship and customer relationships for almost two decades. They are the leading provider in the U.S. for electrical UL508A Enclosed and Open Industrial Control Panels as well as Lid Closing Machines and general and robotic factory automation systems. Xpect Solutions provides engineering design services that range from full project integration to engineering design with the creativity, precision, dedication, and individual attention needed for every project. Their central location allows the organization to supply and service equipment throughout the United States. Their willingness to work with each customer to find the right automation solutions for their needs and budget has made them a top choice in the industry.



