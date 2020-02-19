Petroleum Coke (Petcoke) Market: Global Share, Size, Trends and Growth Analysis Forecast to 2020-2025

Petroleum Coke (Petcoke) -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2025

Description

Petcoke (often abbreviated pet coke or petcoke) is a carbonaceous solid delivered from oil refinery coker units or other cracking processes. Coking processes that can be employed for making petcoke include contact coking, fluid coking, flexicoking and delayed coking. Other coke has traditionally been delivered from coal.

Global Petroleum Coke (Petcoke) market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Petroleum Coke (Petcoke).

This report researches the worldwide Petroleum Coke (Petcoke) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Petroleum Coke (Petcoke) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Shell

Valero Energy

ConocoPhillips

MPC

Asbury Carbons

ExxonMobil

Aminco Resource

Others

Petroleum Coke (Petcoke) Breakdown Data by Type

Needle Coke Type

Shot Coke Type

Sponge Coke Type

Honeycomb Coke Type

Others



Petroleum Coke (Petcoke) Breakdown Data by Application

Power

Cement

Aluminum

Steel

Others

Petroleum Coke (Petcoke) Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Method of research

A number of strategic tools have been employed to conduct thorough and in-depth research of the Petroleum Coke (Petcoke) market. Porter’s Five Force analytical model has helped to gain an insight into the level of competitive intensity in the dynamic market setting. The SWOT analytical framework has helped to capture the weaknesses and strengths of the players that operate in the market.

Continued...

