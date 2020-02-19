Petroleum Coke (Petcoke) Market: Global Share, Size, Trends and Growth Analysis Forecast to 2020-2025
Petroleum Coke (Petcoke) -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2025
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Petroleum Coke (Petcoke) Industry
Description
Petcoke (often abbreviated pet coke or petcoke) is a carbonaceous solid delivered from oil refinery coker units or other cracking processes. Coking processes that can be employed for making petcoke include contact coking, fluid coking, flexicoking and delayed coking. Other coke has traditionally been delivered from coal.
Global Petroleum Coke (Petcoke) market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Petroleum Coke (Petcoke).
This report researches the worldwide Petroleum Coke (Petcoke) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Petroleum Coke (Petcoke) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Shell
Valero Energy
ConocoPhillips
MPC
Asbury Carbons
ExxonMobil
Aminco Resource
Others
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3961491-global-petroleum-coke-petcoke-market-insights-forecast-to-2025
Petroleum Coke (Petcoke) Breakdown Data by Type
Needle Coke Type
Shot Coke Type
Sponge Coke Type
Honeycomb Coke Type
Others
Petroleum Coke (Petcoke) Breakdown Data by Application
Power
Cement
Aluminum
Steel
Others
Petroleum Coke (Petcoke) Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Method of research
A number of strategic tools have been employed to conduct thorough and in-depth research of the Petroleum Coke (Petcoke) market. Porter’s Five Force analytical model has helped to gain an insight into the level of competitive intensity in the dynamic market setting. The SWOT analytical framework has helped to capture the weaknesses and strengths of the players that operate in the market.
Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3961491-global-petroleum-coke-petcoke-market-insights-forecast-to-2025
Table of Contents
Global Petroleum Coke (Petcoke) Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Petroleum Coke (Petcoke) Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Petroleum Coke (Petcoke) Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Needle Coke Type
1.4.3 Shot Coke Type
1.4.4 Sponge Coke Type
1.4.5 Honeycomb Coke Type
1.4.6 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Petroleum Coke (Petcoke) Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Power
1.5.3 Cement
1.5.4 Aluminum
1.5.5 Steel
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Petroleum Coke (Petcoke) Production
2.1.1 Global Petroleum Coke (Petcoke) Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Petroleum Coke (Petcoke) Production 2014-2025
2.1.3 Global Petroleum Coke (Petcoke) Capacity 2014-2025
2.1.4 Global Petroleum Coke (Petcoke) Marketing Pricing and Trends
2.2 Petroleum Coke (Petcoke) Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
2.3.2 Key Petroleum Coke (Petcoke) Manufacturers
2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues
2.5 Macroscopic Indicator
2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions
2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution
....
8 Manufacturers Profiles
8.1 Shell
8.1.1 Shell Company Details
8.1.2 Company Description
8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Petroleum Coke (Petcoke)
8.1.4 Petroleum Coke (Petcoke) Product Description
8.1.5 SWOT Analysis
8.2 Valero Energy
8.2.1 Valero Energy Company Details
8.2.2 Company Description
8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Petroleum Coke (Petcoke)
8.2.4 Petroleum Coke (Petcoke) Product Description
8.2.5 SWOT Analysis
8.3 ConocoPhillips
8.3.1 ConocoPhillips Company Details
8.3.2 Company Description
8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Petroleum Coke (Petcoke)
8.3.4 Petroleum Coke (Petcoke) Product Description
8.3.5 SWOT Analysis
8.4 MPC
8.4.1 MPC Company Details
8.4.2 Company Description
8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Petroleum Coke (Petcoke)
8.4.4 Petroleum Coke (Petcoke) Product Description
8.4.5 SWOT Analysis
8.5 Asbury Carbons
8.5.1 Asbury Carbons Company Details
8.5.2 Company Description
8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Petroleum Coke (Petcoke)
8.5.4 Petroleum Coke (Petcoke) Product Description
8.5.5 SWOT Analysis
8.6 ExxonMobil
8.6.1 ExxonMobil Company Details
8.6.2 Company Description
8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Petroleum Coke (Petcoke)
8.6.4 Petroleum Coke (Petcoke) Product Description
8.6.5 SWOT Analysis
8.7 Aminco Resource
8.7.1 Aminco Resource Company Details
8.7.2 Company Description
8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Petroleum Coke (Petcoke)
8.7.4 Petroleum Coke (Petcoke) Product Description
8.7.5 SWOT Analysis
8.8 Others
8.8.1 Others Company Details
8.8.2 Company Description
8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Petroleum Coke (Petcoke)
8.8.4 Petroleum Coke (Petcoke) Product Description
8.8.5 SWOT Analysis
Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3961491
Continued...
Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)
NORAH TRENT
WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
646-845-9349
email us here
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.