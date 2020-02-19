DM software (Decision-making software) Market 2020 Global Industry Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast to 2025
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DM software (Decision-making software) Industry
Description
A decision support system (DSS) is an information system that supports business or organizational decision-making activities.
This report focuses on the global DM software (Decision-making software) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the DM software (Decision-making software) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
SAP
Qlik
Information Builders
Parmenides
TIBCO Software
Riskturn
Paramount Decisions
Lumina Decision Systems
Ideyeah Solutions
GoldSim Technology Group
1000Minds
Tribium Software
Palisade
Banxia Software
CampaignGO
Defense Group
Dataland Software
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud based
On premise
Market segment by Application, split into
Large Enterprise
SMB
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Method of research
Method of research

An exhaustive research approach has been implemented in the report so that the market can be analyzed in a thorough and accurate manner. A number of analytical tools have been employed such as Porter's Five Force model and SWOT analytical framework. The Five Force model has basically shed light on the competitive landscape that prevails in the market. The SWOT analysis has focused on the strengths and weaknesses of the market players and the opportunities and threats that arise in the dynamic market setting.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global DM software (Decision-making software) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Cloud based
1.4.3 On premise
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global DM software (Decision-making software) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Large Enterprise
1.5.3 SMB
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 DM software (Decision-making software) Market Size
2.2 DM software (Decision-making software) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 DM software (Decision-making software) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 DM software (Decision-making software) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
...
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 SAP
12.1.1 SAP Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 DM software (Decision-making software) Introduction
12.1.4 SAP Revenue in DM software (Decision-making software) Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 SAP Recent Development
12.2 Qlik
12.2.1 Qlik Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 DM software (Decision-making software) Introduction
12.2.4 Qlik Revenue in DM software (Decision-making software) Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Qlik Recent Development
12.3 Information Builders
12.3.1 Information Builders Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 DM software (Decision-making software) Introduction
12.3.4 Information Builders Revenue in DM software (Decision-making software) Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Information Builders Recent Development
12.4 Parmenides
12.4.1 Parmenides Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 DM software (Decision-making software) Introduction
12.4.4 Parmenides Revenue in DM software (Decision-making software) Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Parmenides Recent Development
12.5 TIBCO Software
12.5.1 TIBCO Software Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 DM software (Decision-making software) Introduction
12.5.4 TIBCO Software Revenue in DM software (Decision-making software) Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 TIBCO Software Recent Development
12.6 Riskturn
12.6.1 Riskturn Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 DM software (Decision-making software) Introduction
12.6.4 Riskturn Revenue in DM software (Decision-making software) Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Riskturn Recent Development
12.7 Paramount Decisions
12.7.1 Paramount Decisions Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 DM software (Decision-making software) Introduction
12.7.4 Paramount Decisions Revenue in DM software (Decision-making software) Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Paramount Decisions Recent Development
12.8 Lumina Decision Systems
12.8.1 Lumina Decision Systems Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 DM software (Decision-making software) Introduction
12.8.4 Lumina Decision Systems Revenue in DM software (Decision-making software) Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Lumina Decision Systems Recent Development
12.9 Ideyeah Solutions
12.10 GoldSim Technology Group
12.11 1000Minds
12.12 Tribium Software
12.13 Palisade
12.14 Banxia Software
12.15 CampaignGO
12.16 Defense Group
12.17 Dataland Software
Continued...
