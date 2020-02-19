Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Major Manufacturers, Trends, Demand, Share Analysis to 2026

New Study Reports "Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market 2020 Global Market Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts 2026" has been Added.

Introduction/Report Summary:

This report provides in depth study of “Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

CEPs are used for the delivery of parcels and documents to various types of customers such as business customers, retail customers, and government agencies. The documents and parcels delivered by the CEP vendors are non-palletized items and weigh less than 110 pounds. Express delivery is a time-bound delivery, where the shipment is delivered within a day or two and also as per the requirements of a customer. Whereas, courier service providers deliver shipments that are in very short distance. In addition, CEP vendors provide various value-added services to customers, further enhancing the delivery process.

To a certain extent, the rise of the CEP Industry is attributed to the failure of the traditional Postal companies to cope with the changing customer responsiveness, not being more market focused and not able to provide faster services. With the market becoming global, the CEP companies expanded into various geographies, through their International services and started capturing more market share.

Key Players

The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – Allied Express, AK Express, Aramex, FedEx, United Parcel Service, Interlink Express Parcels, One World Express, DTDC,

TNT Express

DX Group

Deutsche Post DHL

ONS Express & Logistics

Dynamic Parcel Distribution (GeoPost)

Antron Express

City Link

Naparex

A1Express

Bring Couriers

Hermes Europe

Parcelforce Worldwide

General Logistics Systems, and more.

This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP).

Market Segmentation based On Type, Application and Region:

The global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) is analyzed for different segments to arrive at an insightful analysis. Such segmentation has been done based on type, application, and region.

Based on type, the global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market is segmented into Air, Ship, Road and other

Based on application, the Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market is segmented into Business-to-business (B2B), Business-to-consumer (B2C), Consumer-to-consumer (C2C) and Others.

Based on Detailed Regional Analysis, the regional segmentation has been carried out for regions of U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America. The report on WGR includes an in-depth study of the Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) in each regional segment mentioned above.

Key Stakeholders

Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Manufacturers

Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Major Key Points from Table of Content:

1 Industry Overview of Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP)

1.1 Brief Introduction of Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP)

1.1.1 Definition of Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP)

1.1.2 Development of Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Industry

1.2 Classification of Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP)

1.3 Status of Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Industry

1.3.1 Industry Overview of Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP)

1.3.2 Global Major Regions Status of Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP)

2 Industry Chain Analysis of Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP)

3 Manufacturing Technology of Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP)

4 Major Manufacturers Analysis of Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP)

4.1 Allied Express

4.1.1 Company Profile

4.1.2 Product Picture and Specifications

4.1.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue

4.1.4 Contact Information

4.2 AK Express

4.2.1 Company Profile

4.2.2 Product Picture and Specifications

4.2.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue

4.2.4 Contact Information

and more

Continued...



