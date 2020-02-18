Working meeting held between Chairman of Gazprom Management Committee and Mongolia’s Ambassador

Release February 18, 2020, 19:25

A working meeting between Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, and Davaa Dulamsuren, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Mongolia to the Russian Federation, took place today in Moscow.

The parties discussed issues related to the potential implementation of the project for pipeline gas supplies from Russia to China across Mongolia. Among the topics discussed was the establishment of a joint working group to elaborate the project.

Background On December 5, 2019, Gazprom and the Government of Mongolia signed a Memorandum of Understanding. The document provides for a joint assessment of the feasibility of pipeline gas supplies from Russia to China across Mongolia.