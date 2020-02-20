Top Toy and Activities Company, ORB™ Toys Unveils its 2020 Product Portfolio at North American International Toy Fair

ORB Flowtonia™, one of the most unique, mess free compounds redefines stretchy, flowing, sensory, tactile play.

Inspiring imagination and creative play have been one of the driving forces that define who we are. The new, innovative brands we are launching continue to revolutionize the way children play.” — Michael Bianco

HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA, CANADA, February 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- ORB™ Toys, a global leader in innovative, imaginative, hands on tactile play is excited to reveal its new brand launches and line expansions to their already top trending product portfolio. ORB Flowtonia ™, released in Fall of 2019, emerged as one of the most unique, mess free compounds redefining stretchy, flowing, sensory, tactile play. The innovation and product expansion continues with the release of new products and the unveiling of two new Flowtonia colors. Make sure to experience the unique 30-foot sensory sensation, the ORB Flowtonia™ Creators Studio, a one of a kind, hands-on interactive event.In addition to Flowtonia, ORB™ will debut three new brands, ORB CloudPuffz™, Goooze Magik Bub’l Gel™ and Plusheez™ solidifying their place as a key innovator within the collectible, toy, and activity space.“Inspiring imagination and creative play have been one of the driving forces that define who we are,” says Michael Bianco, ORB™’s President and Partner. “The new, innovative brands we are launching continue to revolutionize the way children play. We are beyond proud to be showing a mix of new brands and product extensions that are sure to create joy for children around the globe.”ORB™ CloudPuffzORB CloudPuffz™ is the latest in biodegradable activity innovation that brings together hands-on, tactile designing and creation. ORB CloudPuffz™ are fun, bright, shaped building puffz that when moistened with water stick together, creating enchanting, colorful creations! (Approx. Retail Price: $9.99 /Ages 5 years & up/Available: June)Goooze Magik Bub’l Gel™Super strong bubbles that swing and sway, withstands a whack, fun to stack and near impossible to pop are back! Introducing Goooze Magik Bub’l Gel™, the bubble blowing, blurping, splaating, sqweezy gooo that’s impossible to put down. This super strong compound is outrageously fun with giggles guaranteed! Goooze Magik Bub’l Gel comes in multiple formats including the irresistibly mouthy Bubz and a more family focused bubble blowing battle bonanza where anything can happen.(Approx. Retail Price Range: $5.99 - $29.99 /Ages 5 years & up/Available: July)Plusheez™Plusheez™ are the latest in cute, collectible, plush characters that integrate imaginative play with collectability in a way not yet seen in the plush market! Plusheez love to dress up and spend time with their friends. Dress them up in their favorite outfits, snuggle them up in their houses, or take them out to the Plusheez Café for a sweet treat. Plusheez™ love to share, so be sure to mix, match, and collect the whole village! (Approx. Retail Price Range: $4.99 - $14.99 /Ages 5 years & up/Available: Fall 2020)ORB™ will showcase its full product offering at Toy Fair New York from February 22-25 at Jacob K. Javits Center at booths 739 and 939. Please contact promotions@orbtoys.com if you’d like to set up an appointment.About ORB™ORB™ Toys is best known for bringing to life innovative tactile toys, must-have collectibles, and fun activities. We create moments of awe and wonder to build self-esteem in youth around the world through exceptional play experiences. Our ORB™ family of more than 20 brands includes some of the most exciting product lines to hit retail shelves, such as ORB Morphimals™, ORB Flowtonia™ and our newest activity introduction, ORB CloudPuffz™. As one of the most respected toy and activities companies in the world, you can find our products in over 70 countries and in the hands of millions of children worldwide!



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.