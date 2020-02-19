Cornerstone Solutions President Rick Asnani Joins Palm Beach Chamber of Commerce Trustee Council

Cornerstone Solutions

The Chamber of Commerce Trustee Committee brings business leaders together to meet interesting, thought-provoking speakers and to share ideas

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rick Asnani, founder, president and chief solutions officer of Cornerstone Solutions, a full-service public affairs and political consulting firm providing communications services, issue management and community relations, announces that he has joined the Palm Beach Chamber of Commerce Trustee Council by invitation.

The Palm Beach Chamber of Commerce Trustee Council is an exclusive, preferred membership program comprised of executive-level business leaders who share a united vision with the Chamber to further commerce in the community. Trustee Council members have the opportunity to network with decision-makers in the Town of Palm Beach, and influencers across Palm Beach County. Trustee members have exclusive access to programs with speakers on key community, state and national issues, among several other membership benefits and opportunities.

“I am honored to join the prestigious Palm Beach Chamber of Commerce Trustee Council,” said Asnani. “I look forward to sharing my ideas and collaborating with like-minded community leaders and executives on critical topics that affect our community as well as ways to work on critical issues impacting our community and state.”

Asnani joins the following Palm Beach Chamber of Commerce Trustee Council members, board members and board of directors:

Trustee Council Members

*Mr. Ben Alexander, Jones Foster

*Mr. Rick Asnani, Cornerstone Solutions Florida, LLC

*Mr. Roy Assad, The Human Capital Group, LLC

*Ms. Margrit Bessenroth, Salon Margrit

*Mr. Bill Bone, Larmoyeux & Bone

*Mr. John Bowers, TD Bank

*Mr. Philip Braunstein, Wexford Capital, LP

*Mr. Ted Brown, Wilmington Trust

*Mr. James Borynack, Wally Findlay Gallery - Findlay Galleries, Inc.

*Mr. Chris Chase, SunTrust

*Mr. Joe Chase, Gunster

*Mr. Lou Cohen, Caler, Donten, Levine, Cohen, Porter & Veil

*Mr. Peter Cruise, Leroy Collins School of Ethics at FAU

*Ms. Elliot B. Davis, Norton Museum of Art

*Mr. Greg Etimos, Brewster Allen Wichert, Inc.

*Mr. George Ford, Seabreeze Building, LLC

*Ms. Suzanne Frisbie, The Frisbie Group

*Dr. Robin Ganzert, American Humane

*Mr. Jamie Gordon, Crystal Alliant Private Client

*Ms. Caroline Harless, Harless & Associates, CPAs

*Mr. Dale Hedrick, Hedrick Brothers Construction

*Mr. Tom Kirchhoff, Thomas M. Kirchhoff, AIA

*Ms. Patricia Lebow, Nelson, Mullens, Broad & Cassel

*Mr. Paul Leone, The Breakers Palm Beach

*Ms. Patricia Mahaney, Community Leader

*Mr. David McClymont, Palm Beach Symphony

*Ms. Judy Mitchell, Kravis Center

*Ms. Julia Murphy, Compass Community Center

*Mr. Harvey Oyer, Shutts & Bowen LLP

*Ms. Alexandra Patterson, UpMarket/The Royal

*Ms. Virginia Philip, Virginia Philip Wine Spirits & Academy

*Mr. Grier Pressly, Pressly, Pressly, Randolph & Pressly

*Ms. Vicki Pugh, Palm Beach Atlantic University

*Mr. Richard Rampell, Rampell Division of MBAF

*Mr. Cater Randolph, Mettler, Randolph, Massey, Ferguson, Carroll & Sterlacci P.L.

*Ms. Pam Rauch, Florida Power & Light

*Mr. David Renna, The Breakers Palm Beach

*Mr. Bill Shepherd, Holland & Knight

*Mr. Keith Spina, GliddenSpina + Partners Architects

*Ms. Jill Staudt, Palm Beach Daily News

*Ms. Debra Vasilopoulos, Iberia

*Ms. Gil Walsh, Gil Walsh Interiors

*Ms. Janice Zollo – Ridenour, J. Zollo & Associates, Inc.

Chamber Board Members

*Roy Assad, Chair, Human Capital Group

*Ashley Berry, Vice-Chair, Brazilian Court

*John Bowers, Treasurer, TD Bank

*Laurel Baker, CEO and Secretary, Palm Beach Chamber of Commerce

Chamber Board of Directors

*Margrit Bessenroth, Salon Margrit

*Carrie Bradburn, Capehart Photography

*Joe Chase, Gunster

*Lily Leas Ferreira, Royal Poinciana Plaza

*Rob Frisbie, The Frisbie Group

*Chris Goldberg, Bruce Gendelman Insurance

*Caroline Harless, The Harless Group

*Yvonne Jones, CPM, COIM, The Esplanade Palm Beach

*Cary O’Donnell, O’Donnell Agency

*David Renna, The Breakers Palm Beach

*Kirk Blouin, Town of Palm Beach Ex Officio

*Harvey E. Oyer III Esq., Shutts & Bowen, LLP, Historian

For more information about the Palm Beach Chamber of Commerce, please visit:

https://www.palmbeachchamber.com/who-we-are

About Cornerstone Solutions

Cornerstone Solutions is a full-service political consulting and strategic communications firm that delivers smart solutions and proven results for political, corporate, issue-oriented and trade association clients nationwide. With over 75 years of combined experience, the Cornerstone team generates successful campaigns, grassroots initiatives, lobbying programs, and community relations approaches, earning the firm national awards and honors. We help clients navigate contentious public issues on local, state and national levels.



