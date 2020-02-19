Global Hybrid Fiber Coaxial Market is Expected to Reach USD 17.9 Billion by 2025 : Fior Markets

Global Hybrid Fiber Coaxial Market by Component (CMTS/CCAP, Fiber Optic Cable, Amplifier, Optical Node, Optical Transceiver and Others), Technology, Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 to 2025

/EIN News/ -- Newark, NJ, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global hybrid fiber coaxial market is expected to grow from USD 8.3 Billion in 2017 to USD 17.9 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period from 2018-2025.

Mixed coaxial fibers are defined as the fiber network containing the coaxial fibers (for TV signals passing) and optical fibers (for video / audio / data transmission). Hybrid coaxial fibers are used to provide video, telephony, voice telephony, data and other interactive services via coaxial fiber optic cables. It is used by cable operators who can effectively use their existing cable network to transfer data over them. The cable operator connects the optical fibers from their end to the presentation contract near the users, where the delivery contract is connected to the coaxial fibers of the users' homes / offices. Hybrid Coaxial Fiber (HFC) includes the use of optical fiber cables for interface and feeder distribution systems and coaxial (copper) cables for end customer communication. These systems are useful for video, telephony, voice telephony, data and other interactive services over coaxial and fiber optic cables. Because of its cost-effectiveness, most telecom and cable companies consider HFC to offer a variety of products to consumers, such as Internet access, interactive TV and video on demand.

The global market for hybrid fibers is expected to grow rapidly during the expected period, due to the increase in demand for high bandwidth, and cloud technology is a major factor in driving the market. The increasing demand for high bandwidth mobilizes the need for an HFC network because it removes the limitations of the entire structure of copper cables, such as latency and data transmission in a higher bandwidth. In addition, HFC cables have proven to be cost-effective fuelling market growth. Technology involves continuous monitoring and troubleshooting, which may hinder market growth. However, the increasing demand for video-focused data may boost the market in the coming years.

Key players in the Hybrid Fiber Coaxial market are Arris, Huawei, Nokia, Technicolor, Cisco, Corning Inc., Ciena, Comcast, CommScope, Teleste Corp., Telstra Corp., PCT International, ZTE, Comba, Skyworks, Vodafone, Vecima Networks, Technetix, Infinera, Finisar, Bentley Systems, Bktel, C-COR Broadband, Verizon, Charter Communications, Cox Communications, Singtel Optus, Com Hem, TDC, Telecom Italia, and Telefonica among others. To enhance their market position in the global hybrid fiber coaxial market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as recent developments, product innovation, joint venture, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and partnership. Major firms are increasingly investing on research and development activities and development of newer products.

For instance, in June 2018, Corning Inc. acquired the Communication Markets Division of 3M Company which prolonged Corning Optical Communications’ marketplace reach and access to customers, mainly in key development areas in Europe, the Middle East and Asia; and Central and Latin America.

In October 2018, Teleste introduced a remote PHY ready node called ICON9000. Besides meeting the standards and requirements of distributed network architectures, the node provides cable subscribers with symmetrical, 10-Gigabit-grade speeds over HFC networks.

CMTS/CCAP section valued around USD 2.12 Billion in 2017

The component section includes CMTS/CCAP, fiber optic cable, amplifier, optical node, optical transceiver splitter and customer premises equipment. CMTS/CCAP is dominating the market in 2017. CMTS/CCAP systems are situated in the headends of multiple service operators (MSOs). These systems helps in exchanging digital signals on a cable network with cable modems and allow services such as video streaming, voice over internet protocol (VoIP), and high-speed internet. It helps in management of cable modems in HFC networks. CMTS/CCAP is an important element to complete HFC network and therefore, is highly demanded

DOCSIS 3.1 is growing with the highest CAGR of 13.2% in the forecast period

Technology section contains DOCSIS 3.1 and DOCSIS 3.0 & Below. DOCSIS 3.1 segment is expected to be a fast-growing technology and registered a high growth rate during the forecast period. Because it is the newest technology of DOCSIS and it is broadly recognised as it provides better capacity and speed as compared to the other versions. Most of the facility providers have already changed to DOCSIS 3.1 in their HFC networks and can trace a modification in bringing services to their customers.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Hybrid Fiber Coaxial market

North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The regions analysed for the market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. North America region dominated the global hybrid fiber coaxial market with USD 3.30 Billion in 2017 where as the Asia-Pacific region is growing rapidly. North America is an important revenue generating base in the global HFC marketplace. Because of presence of Majority of the HFC equipment/solutions providers across the region which are continuously involved in product innovation and deployment of HFC network in this region. Also, there is a switch to a better fiber network from HFC to DOCSIS 3.1 updated version of HFC in this region The Asia-Pacific region is growing at a fast speed as it is driven by the increasing economies, such as India and Indonesia. The exponential development in mobile users and need of improved internet services across the region are primary aspects that drive the adoption HFC in Asia-Pacific.

About the report:

The global hybrid fiber coaxial market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion), volume (K Units), imports (K Units) and exports (K Units). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

