M2S Bikes Exceeds Crowdfunding Campaign Goal In Just Five Days

ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After just five days, M2S Bikes has achieved their initial target of pre-order reservations through Kickstarter. M2S Bikes launched their new and improved All Terrain R750 electric bike series on Kickstarter to gauge demand and popularity of their new model. Since launching just five days ago the electric bike company has now received 40 reservations.

“We are very excited to see such a positive reaction we've had to our new and improved All Terrain R750 series,” stated Eric Crews, founder and president of M2S Bikes. “In just a few days we’ve had a lot of really positive feedback from numerous customers who have acted quickly to reserve their bikes and support us in this pre-order special offer.”

M2S Bikes opted to pursue the crowd funding model as a way to gauge popularity of their new model styles and colors. This year they are offering both a standard frame and step thru frame in two different tire choices with multiple battery options and color choices. In the past year the rapidly growing North Carolina-based electric bike brand sold and delivered over 2400 bikes to customers across the United States. Based on the fast start they have had so far this year through their online store at m2sbikes.com, as well as with the popularity of their crowd-funding campaign, M2S Bikes expects to double their sales to around 5000 bikes in 2020.

“The crowdfunding model is a great opportunity for us to really get a feel for what is going to be the most popular model for us moving forward,” Crews said. “Over the last few years since we launched this model we’ve struggled to keep the bike in stock due to high demand. The end result of having too much demand was that we were never able to fully understand what sizes, color and style people are most interested in. Having the data from this Kickstarter campaign will help us make informed choices throughout the manufacturing process and better estimate and project what our demand will be for this year and beyond.”

By offering both a fat tire version and a more traditional mountain bike style tire option, M2S Bikes is widening the scope of their target audience. Their new and improved step thru frame designs also further their approach to making the bikes as accessible as possible to as many different types of riders as possible.

M2S Bikes is currently working with their manufacturing partners to finalize their production schedule as they race toward a delivery date of May 2020 for Kickstarter backers.

“We are optimistic we’ll be able to get these bikes out to customers in early May so they can take advantage of the spring and summer riding seasons,” Crews said. “We’re in a great place to be able to handle increased volume as a result of moving into a larger warehouse this year so we are really excited about opening up our sales channels to higher volume and getting as many people as possible riding our electric bikes.”

M2S Bikes is a direct to consumer electric bike brand that specializes in pedal assist electric bikes with high quality components at affordable prices. To learn more about their Kickstarter campaign, visit: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/m2sbikes/all-terrain-electric-bike

To view their website and the models they currently have in stock, visit m2sbikes.com.



