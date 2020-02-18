There were 725 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,987 in the last 365 days.

IMF Committee on Balance of Payments Statistics : Annual Report 2019

Author/Editor:

Carlos Sanchez-Munoz ; Paul A Austin ; Alicia Hierro ; Tamara Razin

Publication Date:

February 18, 2020

Electronic Access:

Download PDF. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

The 2019 Annual Report of the IMF Committee on Balance of Payments Statistics (the Committee) provides an overview of recent trends in global balance of payments and international investment position statistics, summarizes the Committee’s work during 2019, and presents the work program of the Committee in the coming year.

Series:

2019

Frequency:

Annual

English

Publication Date:

February 18, 2020

ISBN/ISSN:

9781513530666/1020-1637

Stock No:

ABPEA2019001

Price:

Free

Format:

Paper

