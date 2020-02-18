IMF Committee on Balance of Payments Statistics : Annual Report 2019

Author/Editor:

Carlos Sanchez-Munoz ; Paul A Austin ; Alicia Hierro ; Tamara Razin

Publication Date:

February 18, 2020

Electronic Access:

Download PDF. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

The 2019 Annual Report of the IMF Committee on Balance of Payments Statistics (the Committee) provides an overview of recent trends in global balance of payments and international investment position statistics, summarizes the Committee’s work during 2019, and presents the work program of the Committee in the coming year.