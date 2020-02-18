Solomon Islands : 2019 Article IV Consultation-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for the Solomon Islands

Author/Editor:

Solomon Islands has made substantial progress since the Tensions in the early 2000s but faces considerable economic and governance challenges and is highly vulnerable to natural disasters. Finding new sources of growth is becoming urgent with the decline in logging. Budget pressures are re-emerging; revenues have weakened while spending has picked up, including a sharp increase in payroll. Governance challenges stem from weak oversight of the resource sectors, a lack of transparency and a need to strengthen public financial management. The consultation focused on similar issues to last year—restoring fiscal buffers to build resilience, strengthening public financial management and public investment management, setting a medium-term fiscal strategy, improving governance, improving exchange rate management and building conditions for sustainable growth.