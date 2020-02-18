CIBT Education Group Provides Corporate Update on GEC Projects

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, B.C., Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSX: MBA, OTCQX International: MBAIF) (“CIBT” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide the following update relating to various student housing projects under development that are controlled by CIBT.

“Below, we have highlighted our expansive and growing portfolio of student housing assets currently under development and the projected market value of each,” said Toby Chu, Chairman and CEO of CIBT Education Group. “With our core focus of becoming Canada’s leading education real estate company, we remain committed to acquiring or developing world-leading student housing facilities that not only provide our company with growing and recurring revenues but solve the broader issue of a supply shortage in Greater Vancouver.

“Our existing education business remains an active part of our overall profile and will continue to support us moving forward,” continued Toby Chu. “We have combined two complementary businesses to provide education and available housing to a consistent student base, and to provide investors with a unique model that can be leveraged to increase shareholder value.”

GEC® Global Education City Richmond

Construction for this project is underway, with excavation having commenced in January 2020

The completion date is projected to be December 2022

This project is a 262,000 gross buildable square feet site under the GEC® brand, with one 11-level office tower and one 14-level market rental apartment tower

The goal is to accommodate up to 10 educational institutions in the office tower, share all the supporting amenities, with market rental apartments immediately next to the office tower designed for students, faculty and staff

The total capacity is approximately 466 occupants, with a projected value of $252 million upon completion

GEC® King Edward

Construction for this project is schedued to commence in the spring of 2020

Rezoning has been approved, and a development permit has been issued

Excavation and building permit pending

This project is a five-level concrete and wood-frame market rental apartment

The total capacity is approximately 193 occupants, with a projected value of approximately $64 million upon completion

GEC® CyberCity

Rezoning application for this project is well underway with an updated design of two office towers and a micro-suite hotel to be operated under the GEC® brand

The office towers are intended to accommodate schools and educational institutions, while the micro-suite hotel will follow our successful model of GEC® Granville Suites Hotel.

The total capacity at the micro-suite hotel is approximately 265 occupants. The projected value for the two office towers and the hotel is approximately $247 million upon completion

GEC® Education Mega Center

Redesign and planning of this project have been submitted to the Surrey City for review and approval with supportive and positive feedbacks

The new design is a 49-level concrete high rise structure with mixed-uses, including offices for educational institutions, market rental apartments and pre-sale micro-condos

Located within one block of the Simon Fraser University (Surrey) campus, Kwantlen Polytechnic University (Surrey Central) campus and less than 2 KM from the Sprott Shaw Surrey campus, demand for student rental and related educational use is significant

This project can accommodate up to 800 occupants (excluding the micro-condo suites), and is estimated to have a projected value of approximately $364 million upon completion

GEC® Oakridge

Acquisition of Lot 1 for the GEC® Oakridge project completed on February 11 th , 2020

, 2020 Acquisition of Lot 2 and 3 of this project scheduled to close on February 28 th , 2020

, 2020 The total purchase price for all three lots is $30.3 million

With rezoning and development costs invested in these three lots, the latest appraisal report shows a current value of approximately $50 million

GEC Oakridge is a 18-level concrete market-rental apartment with a capacity of 475 occupants, with a projected value of approximately $165 million upon completion

Other Updates

A non-binding letter of intent has been signed to sell one of the GEC® properties to an institutional buyer which will include a management and master lease agreement for ten years after the closing of the sale. If a binding agreement is signed, the closing date is expected to be in May 2020

Other GEC® properties including GEC® Viva, GEC® Granville, GEC® Burnaby Heights, and GEC® Pearson are fully operational, and most locations are at near-full capacity

