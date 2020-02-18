Navient declares first quarter common stock dividend

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI), a leader in education loan management and business processing solutions, announced that its board of directors approved a 2020 first quarter dividend of $0.16 per share on the company's common stock.



The first quarter 2020 dividend will be paid on March 20, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 6, 2020.

About Navient

Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI) is a leader in education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. The company helps its clients and millions of Americans achieve financial success through services and support. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, Navient also employs team members in western New York, northeastern Pennsylvania, Indiana, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin and other locations. Learn more at Navient.com.

