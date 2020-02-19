Marketing Agency MaxAudience Receives the UpCity National Excellence Award for a Second Year

MaxAudience honored by UpCity as one of the top 100 service providers in the United States for a 2nd consecutive year.

SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, February 19, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- MaxAudience honored by UpCity as one of the top 100 service providers in the United States for a 2nd consecutive year.Each year, the UpCity National Excellence Awards are presented to the top United States B2B service providers on the UpCity Marketplace. UpCity is an online marketplace that helps businesses find B2B service providers they can trust.The awards celebrate the B2B service providers with the highest customer satisfaction and brand integrity based on their UpCity Recomendability Rating. The rating is a proprietary algorithm that measures a provider’s credibility, recommendability, and reputation based on digital signals. Annual awards are presented to the top service providers in the entire UpCity Marketplace. These providers are in the top 1% of the UpCity marketplace. The winners represent the top performing service providers across the U.S. and Canada.“The strength of our marketplace is built on the credibility of truly excellent providers like MaxAudience, said Dan Olson, CEO of UpCity. “We are pleased to honor MaxAudience with an UpCity 2020 Excellence Award.”MaxAudience is more than just a web design, brand management, and digital advertising agency . They create precise, high ROI, marketing campaigns that deliver results to help our clients win in their marketplace. Assisting brands by providing design and messaging solutions, it reinvigorates stale, non-performing or underperforming Ad Campaigns, Websites, Social Media Campaigns, and other online and offline initiatives.MaxAudience has helped hundreds and hundreds of clients from Fortune 50 all the way down to very successful start up’s over the last 10 years.“If you put value for your client first, growth is automatic,” said Mark McIntyre, CEO of MaxAudience.MEDIA CONTACT:Mark McIntyre, CEOMaxAudience, Inc.5845 Avenida Encinas, Suite 128, Carlsbad, CA 92008 844-567-2810



