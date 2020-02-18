RE/MAX Alliance Group and We Insure Announce Partnership That Will Add Insurance Services to Its Eleven Florida Offices

RE/MAX Alliance Group clients will have the convenience of shopping for homeowner's insurance through We Insure with the realtors they trust.

We expect to be long-term partners and are confident that we’ve chosen the right partner with We Insure for its unique business model, strong corporate leadership and depth of industry experience.” — Peter Crowley, RE/MAX Alliance Group Co-Owner

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- RE/MAX Alliance Group has entered into a partnership with We Insure Inc. that will give RE/MAX Alliance Group clients the convenience of shopping for homeowners insurance with the realtors they trust. RE/MAX Alliance Group is Florida’s No. 1 RE/MAX office with eleven locations throughout Southwest Florida. We Insure is an innovative, independent insurance solution that gives agents access to more than 150 markets and full back-end support through a national insurance franchise opportunity.“We’re proud of our agent-friendly business model, which offers top-tier commissions starting day one and high-tech operational, marketing and IT infrastructure systems, which are revolutionary in the industry,” says Phil Visali, CEO of We Insure. “Franchise owners can step in and quickly get to a place where they’re focused on growing their investment.”Peter Crowley, RE/MAX Alliance Group Co-Owner, adds: “For us, the selection of an insurance partner was a plan that we knew would require longevity to establish real profitability. We expect to be long-term partners and are confident that we’ve chosen the right partner with We Insure for its unique business model, strong corporate leadership and depth of industry experience.”“RE/MAX Alliance Group is an innovator in the real estate industry with an eye toward the future,” states Peter Crowe, We Insure Chief Revenue Officer. “We share a growth mindset and passion for providing an excellent customer experience, which makes us a perfect match.”We Insure has been garnering attention and awards for its owner-friendly franchise business model. The company was recently identified by independent research firm Franchise Business Review (FBR) as being one of just 80 businesses to qualify for its 2019 Top Franchises for Veterans list and as one of the Top 200 Best Franchises to Buy in 2020. FBR’s recognition was based on franchisees’ satisfaction and performance rankings.About RE/MAX Alliance GroupRE/MAX Alliance Group is the No. 1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the No. 15 RE/MAX franchise in the United States. It is the No. 1 office in Florida for contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network. The company now offers residential and commercial real estate solutions throughout Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough and Pinellas counties. For more information, please visit alliancegroupfl.com.About We Insure Inc.We believe in the Power of WE. Our relationships with top-rated carriers give our customers the power to choose and the confidence of knowing they’re properly insured at premiums they can afford. WE partner with only the best insurance agency owners and provide them with extensive training. Our technologies and operational support allow agents to focus on servicing their customers’ insurance needs, while WE take care of the back-end support. When it comes to profitability, We Insure agency owners have a competitive advantage with our tested and proven business model. We Insure offers franchise opportunities nationwide. For more information about We Insure Inc., please visit weinsuregroup.com . Customers can also connect with We Insure at facebook.com/weinsureinc.



