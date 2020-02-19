South Korea Hancom and Shinhan Bank to Develop Blockchain Platform

Cho Young-seo, Vice president of Shinhan DS (left) and Hong Seung-pil, VP Hancom ( right)

Korean companies Hancom and Shihan Bank DS have pledging to build a “digital asset” management platform.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, February 19, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- 2020 South Korean software giant Hancom has sealed a blockchain deal with Shinhan DS, the IT services affiliate of Shinhan Bank. The bank is ranked the second-largest commercial bank in South Korea in assets and net income. With approximately 13,400 employees and 900 branches nationwide, Shinhan provides retail, corporate and investment banking services to over 18 million customers.Both Korean companies have pledging to build a “digital asset” management platform. The two companies will utilize blockchain technology to develop a blockchain-based digital asset management platform that ensures reliability and transparency and can track all tangible assets.Hancom will invest R & D personnel specialized in blockchain and security.Shinhan DS is in charge of technology strategy and platform structure design.Hancom has already built a strong portfolio of blockchain offerings, including a suite of blockchain-powered office software.For more information on Hancom, please contact:Don Southerton1-310-866-3777donsoutherton@koreabcw.comAbout The Hancom GroupFounded in 1989, today Hancom Group is a leader in creating innovative ecosystems that will lead the world through the convergence of technology.With its reach of 13 affiliate companies covering Hardware, Software, and the Finance industry, the Group’s mission is to create a “Convenient World, Connected World, and Safe & Secure World.”



