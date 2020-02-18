A Celebration of The Resurrection of Arnold Abbott's Love Thy Neighbor Fund

Join Love Thy Neighbor for our last public feeding on the beach, 6:00 P.M., on February 26th, 2020, at Ft. Lauderdale Beach Park, 1100 S. Seabreeze Avenue

FT. LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Love Thy Neighbor Fund (LTN), a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization is overjoyed to announce that henceforth our Homeless Feeding Program will be hosted by the Hope Shared Meals Program of HOPE South Florida (HSF), where we will continue to cook and serve delicious and nutritious meals at their facility , on the 2nd, 4th, and 5th Saturday of every month, beginning at noon on March 14th, 2020. HSF, also known as the meatloaf church, is located at 1100 N. Andrews Avenue, Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33311.As a tribute to our founder, Arnold Abbott, we will be celebrating our last outdoor feeding on Wednesday, February 26th, 2020, at 6:00 P.M., at Ft. Lauderdale Beach Park at 1100 S. Seabreeze Ave., and cordially invite all former and present volunteers, Board Members, Ft. Lauderdale City Officials, and any other people that have shared in the 28 years of LTN's history.Until his passing in December of 2019, Arnold Abbott devoted his life to helping the homeless and needy folks in the United States and especially in Broward County. Besides battling bigotry in all forms, fighting for human rights, and feeding, clothing and spreading love wherever he went, he counseled and loved the homeless for almost 3 decades. Arnold's Culinary School successfully graduated over 400 formerly homeless men and women whom, when graduated, possessed a "Food Safe and Chefs Certificate". His motto is"Give A Hand Up-Not A Hand Out".Hope South Florida, a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization, since 1995 has been providing hope for the homeless and hurting through services and strategic alliances with community faith-based partners. Through love, compassion, unity, integrity, and faithfulness HSF coordinates and facilitates the provision of daily meals, showers, clothing, housing solutions, a family day respite center, and support services for the homeless and hurting. We of LTN are grateful to Dr. Ted Greer, Jr., CEO, and Pery Canan (Pastor Pery) for the invitation to join with HSF in their blessed mission.We of Love Thy Neighbor Fund welcome companies, individuals and other charitable organizations to help us keep the dream of Arnold Abbott alive by contributing food, volunteers or monetary donations by contacting Dr. Arthur; Director and Corporate Secretary ; at 954-675-9153 or DrArthurC@comcast.net.



