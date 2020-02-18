FutureBridge: Humanization underpins six technology trends to unleash “Mobility 2030”

FutureBridge

The 2020s will see empathetic HMI in next-generation cockpits catering to passenger needs, enhancing safety, and unlocking well-being as a key USP.” — Georgios Stathousis, FutureBridge’s Mobility Insider Product Manager

The 2020s will see transformative technologies overcome existing techno-commercial roadblocks to unleash "Mobility 2030", the next era in Connected, Automated, Shared and Electrified mobility, according to FutureBridge."The 2020s will see empathetic HMI in next-generation cockpits catering to passenger needs, enhancing safety, and unlocking well-being as a key USP", said Georgios Stathousis, FutureBridge's Mobility Insider Product Manager. "This concept of Occupant Well-being will incorporate elements of predictive personalization for safety, such as active health monitoring and seat-integrated safety systems, and conveniences, such as virtual companions, individual passenger audio zone, and lighting as external HMI."FutureBridge's Mobility Insider analysis highlights six technology domains that will transform passenger transportation to unveil "Mobility 2030". This bi-annual analysis combines techno-commercial data across 21 cutting-edge frontiers in mobility with the benchmarking of the products and innovation strategies of leading global automotive ecosystem participants.1. CARS FEEL HUMAN EMOTIONSEmotion recognition is a critical unlock for Passenger Monitoring Systems (PMS) to improve their performance on driver distraction and driver drowsiness and progress from warnings to prevention. Our latest benchmarking of the PMS roadmap of major Tier-1s and start-ups such as Affectiva and EyeSight reveals that 33% of them already capture driver emotions. As technology developers integrate emotion AI with voice assistants, lighting, and personalized audio, cars will become humanized assistants.2. WELL-BEING BECOMING THE KEY USP FOR THE COCKPIT OF THE FUTUREOccupant Well-being is becoming the key attribute of Smart Cabins. This bi-annual analysis combines techno-commercial data across 21 cutting-edge frontiers in mobility with the benchmarking of the products and innovation strategies of leading global automotive ecosystem participants.1. CARS FEEL HUMAN EMOTIONSEmotion recognition is a critical unlock for Passenger Monitoring Systems (PMS) to improve their performance on driver distraction and driver drowsiness and progress from warnings to prevention. Our latest benchmarking of the PMS roadmap of major Tier-1s and start-ups such as Affectiva and EyeSight reveals that 33% of them already capture driver emotions. As technology developers integrate emotion AI with voice assistants, lighting, and personalized audio, cars will become humanized assistants.2. WELL-BEING BECOMING THE KEY USP FOR THE COCKPIT OF THE FUTUREOccupant Well-being is becoming the key attribute of Smart Cabins. FutureBridge’s tracker of leading disruptors in automotive cockpits highlights companies such as Faurecia, whose Active Wellness 2.0 will offer real-time monitoring and comfort to the driver; and Smart Eye, which provides eye-tracking to both European and Chinese OEMs.3. 2022: LEVEL UP TO FULLY-AUTOMATED DRIVING & THE 25th HOURWith the impending type approval for Level 3 systems, “eyes of the road” could give drivers time back during automated driving modes – about 50 minutes per day according to Audi, hence a 25th hour. Next-generation radars, lidars, and cameras will shrink the timelines for the commercialization of fully-automated driving in passenger cars. System-on-chip technology for miniaturization of lidars, metamaterials, single-chip imaging radars, VCSEL and Fiber lasers hold strong potential for mainstream adoption.4. SOLID STATE vs. ALTERNATIVES FOR UBIQUITOUS ELECTRIFIED PROPULSIONThese two competing technologies will proliferate in sync with next-generation electric cars. Solid-state batteries inching their way closer to commercialization on the back of rigorous research and investments, and Supercapacitors rapidly improving their specific power.5. MAKING DATA THE FUEL OF NEW MOBILITY BUSINESS MODELSBlockchain will catalyze Individual mobility business models that monetize Connected Car data by enabling decentralized authentication for mobility services and powering crypto-currency rewards for data-sharing initiatives and connected electrified infrastructure. We see winning business models leveraging high data quality for value-add services, collaborative business models for data-sharing initiatives and focus on UX.6. INDIVIDUAL VERTICAL MOBILITY: MOBILITY’S 3RD DIMENSIONConverging exponential technologies in materials, manufacturing, and energy enable eVTOL, which powers flying taxis and private drones. Collaborative business models hold the key to unlock safer low-altitude Air Traffic Management and proliferation of sky-ports; while aviation players strategically position themselves to capture a slice of the new market with new partnerships. Finally, patent innovation for fixed-wing aircraft and eVTOL outlines the technology blueprint towards Vertical Mobility.FutureBridge will host a webinar to share the analysis of Six technology trends to unleash “Mobility 2030” on 5th March 2020. 