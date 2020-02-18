Theratechnologies to Announce Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theratechnologies Inc. (TSX: TH) (Theratechnologies) announced today that it will issue its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended November 30, 2019, on Tuesday, February 25, 2020.

A conference call will be held on February 25, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. (ET) to discuss the results. The call will be hosted by Luc Tanguay, President and Chief Executive Officer. The conference call will be open to questions from financial analysts. Media and other interested individuals are invited to participate in the call on a “listen-only” basis.

The conference call can be accessed by dialling 1-877-223-4471 (North America) or 1-647-788-4922 (International). The conference call will also be accessible via webcast at https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID%3D9E8A1D54-B4EE-4411-A0E8-D52CEC6A96BA. Audio replay of the conference call will be available on the same day starting at 12:00 p.m. (ET) until March 10, 2020, by dialling 1-800-585-8367 (North America) or 1-416-621-4642 (International) and by entering the playback code 5896409.





INFORMATION:

Contact : Denis Boucher

Phone : 514.336.7800



