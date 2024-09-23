Comprehensive Urology Studies ED Injections with Shockwave Therapy for Penile Girth Enhancement

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comprehensive Urology has opened another round of observational studies for the STUD Protocol for male enhancement as part of their Prostate Cancer Awareness Month events.



Urologist and Sexual Medicine expert Kia Michel, MD found in his preliminary case studies that his erectile dysfunction patients, many of them prostate cancer survivors, were gaining more than just better erectile function. Additional ED treatments also showed an unexpected increase in penile girth and penile length.





The STUD Protocol combines penile injections for ED, specifically PRP penile injections, with Shockwave therapy for erectile dysfunction. The full details of the STUD Protocol can be found in Dr. Kia Michel’s new book STUD - The Male Enhancement Guide for Peak Sexual Performance .

Comprehensive Urology’s study follows on the heels of another 2024 study published in the Minerva Urology and Nephrology Journal which found that the combination of PRP penile injections with low intensity shockwave therapy was effective for penile lengthening for Peyronie’s Disease treatment.

Dr. Michel seeks to further validate that this combination of therapies can stimulate new penile girth enhancement as well. “With our updated protocol, we have seen several of our patients grow about an inch in length and about half an inch in girth over a 6 month period. This is achievable without the need for surgery or the injection of fillers,” Dr. Michel shared.

P-Shot, a form of PRP penile injection, uses the platelets from the patient’s own blood in order to stimulate growth and repair at the injection site. Shockwave Therapy for ED uses sound waves to stimulate both nerves and blood vessels in any vascular part of the body, including the genitalia. The novel combination of both are considered to be an experimental treatment. In the STUD Protocol, patients receive 3 P-Shots and 6 Shockwave Therapy for erectile dysfunction treatments during a 3 month period.

Frequently, male patients have turned to penile enlargement surgery because they weren’t aware of minimally invasive options such as P-Shots or Shockwave Therapy. “I always advise my patients to optimize their sexual health and function as naturally as possible before considering penile implant surgery. For most men, improving their sexual function without surgical procedures or dependence on pharmaceuticals is very possible.“ said Dr. Michel.

Kia Michel, MD

