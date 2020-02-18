Current Press releases

Porsche Consulting: Three new offices and an innovation lab Management consultancy grows revenues by 17.4 percent and opens three new offices

Stuttgart . Porsche Consulting recorded revenues of €203.1 million for 2019, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 17.4 percent and a new all-time record in its 25 year history. The consultancy with offices in Germany, Italy, the United States, Brazil, and China expanded its presence in every region and currently employs 670 professionals.

Porsche Consulting plans a significant expansion of its strategy and innovation work. The recently opened Porsche Consulting Berlin Innovation Lab will provide a special environment for such projects. It uses leading-edge technology to create innovative business models as well as product and service concepts within a very short period of time. “What matters now are the power and speed of innovations. At our lab in Berlin we demonstrate our clients new approaches to work that will make them faster at finding and implementing better ideas,” says Eberhard Weiblen, Porsche Consulting’s CEO.

The company will also continue to expand its geographic footprint. As of January 1, Porsche Consulting established a French subsidiary with headquarters in Paris. It is led by Benoit Romac, who brings more than 20 years of strategy and operations consulting experience to the new French entity. A new Beijing office is strengthening their presence in China, and a Frankfurt am Main office, located in the Airport Squaire building, will open this April.

Porsche Consulting GmbH is a leading German strategy and operations consultancy. The company is a subsidiary of the sports car manufacturer Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG, Stuttgart. Following the principle of “Strategic vision. Smart implementation,” its consultants advise industry leaders on strategy, innovation, performance improvement, and sustainability. Porsche Consulting’s network of 12 offices worldwide serves clients in the mobility, industrial goods, consumer goods, and financial services sectors.

