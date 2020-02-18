Online Recruitment Market: Global Share, Size, Trends and Growth Analysis Forecast to 2020-2025
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 18, 2020
Description
Online Recruitment is through the use of IT technical in network systems, help enterprises to complete the recruitment process, through the third party recruitment website or Online Recruitment services, to complete the process of recruitment by using established database or search engine tools, mainly in the recruitment website, mainly in the recruitment website.
The high-end talent recruitment platform also begin to emerge. Social networks have also been more and more popular. In order to more accurately, quickly and effectively match positions and potential candidates, the online recruitment platform are paying more attention to their own ability of mining, sorting and analysis of the big data, and this will constitute its core competitiveness. The main drivers of the market here are: economic recovery, technology, internet thinking, and continued growth in the emerging market.
There are many online recruitment companies in the world, and the market concentration is more dispersed, and the top two players are Recruit and LinkedIn in 2018.
The Online Recruitment Industry market has been growing fast in recent years; the players are facing the fierce competition in the market. Multinational and domestic companies together occupy a big market share of the online market through their quantity service and advance technology.
In 2018, the global Online Recruitment market size was 27300 million US$ and it is expected to reach 47700 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 8.3% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Online Recruitment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Online Recruitment development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Recruit
LinkedIn
CareerBuilder
Monster
SEEK
Zhilian
51job
Naukri
StepStone
Dice Holdings
Glassdoor
SimplyHired
TopUSAJobs
104 Job Bank
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Permanent Online Recruitment
Part Time Online Recruitment
Market segment by Application, split into
Secretarial/Clerical
Accounting/Financia
Computing
Technical/Engineering
Professional/Managerial
Nursing/Medical/Care
Hotel/Catering
Sales/Marketing
Other Industrial/Blue Collar
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Method of research
A number of strategic tools have been employed to conduct thorough and in-depth research of the Online Recruitment market. Porter’s Five Force analytical model has helped to gain an insight into the level of competitive intensity in the dynamic market setting. The SWOT analytical framework has helped to capture the weaknesses and strengths of the players that operate in the market. It has also helped to identify the threats and opportunities that arise in the market and impact its overall performance.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Online Recruitment Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Permanent Online Recruitment
1.4.3 Part Time Online Recruitment
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Online Recruitment Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Secretarial/Clerical
1.5.3 Accounting/Financia
1.5.4 Computing
1.5.5 Technical/Engineering
1.5.6 Professional/Managerial
1.5.7 Nursing/Medical/Care
1.5.8 Hotel/Catering
1.5.9 Sales/Marketing
1.5.10 Other Industrial/Blue Collar
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Online Recruitment Market Size
2.2 Online Recruitment Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Online Recruitment Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Online Recruitment Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
...
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Recruit
12.1.1 Recruit Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Online Recruitment Introduction
12.1.4 Recruit Revenue in Online Recruitment Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Recruit Recent Development
12.2 LinkedIn
12.2.1 LinkedIn Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Online Recruitment Introduction
12.2.4 LinkedIn Revenue in Online Recruitment Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 LinkedIn Recent Development
12.3 CareerBuilder
12.3.1 CareerBuilder Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Online Recruitment Introduction
12.3.4 CareerBuilder Revenue in Online Recruitment Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 CareerBuilder Recent Development
12.4 Monster
12.4.1 Monster Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Online Recruitment Introduction
12.4.4 Monster Revenue in Online Recruitment Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Monster Recent Development
12.5 SEEK
12.5.1 SEEK Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Online Recruitment Introduction
12.5.4 SEEK Revenue in Online Recruitment Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 SEEK Recent Development
12.6 Zhilian
12.6.1 Zhilian Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Online Recruitment Introduction
12.6.4 Zhilian Revenue in Online Recruitment Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Zhilian Recent Development
12.7 51job
12.7.1 51job Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Online Recruitment Introduction
12.7.4 51job Revenue in Online Recruitment Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 51job Recent Development
12.8 Naukri
12.8.1 Naukri Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Online Recruitment Introduction
12.8.4 Naukri Revenue in Online Recruitment Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Naukri Recent Development
12.9 StepStone
12.9.1 StepStone Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Online Recruitment Introduction
12.9.4 StepStone Revenue in Online Recruitment Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 StepStone Recent Development
12.10 Dice Holdings
12.10.1 Dice Holdings Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Online Recruitment Introduction
12.10.4 Dice Holdings Revenue in Online Recruitment Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Dice Holdings Recent Development
12.11 Glassdoor
12.12 SimplyHired
12.13 TopUSAJobs
12.14 104 Job Bank
Continued...
