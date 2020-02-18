Online Recruitment Market: Global Share, Size, Trends and Growth Analysis Forecast to 2020-2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Online Recruitment -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database

Online Recruitment is through the use of IT technical in network systems, help enterprises to complete the recruitment process, through the third party recruitment website or Online Recruitment services, to complete the process of recruitment by using established database or search engine tools, mainly in the recruitment website, mainly in the recruitment website.

The high-end talent recruitment platform also begin to emerge. Social networks have also been more and more popular. In order to more accurately, quickly and effectively match positions and potential candidates, the online recruitment platform are paying more attention to their own ability of mining, sorting and analysis of the big data, and this will constitute its core competitiveness. The main drivers of the market here are: economic recovery, technology, internet thinking, and continued growth in the emerging market.

There are many online recruitment companies in the world, and the market concentration is more dispersed, and the top two players are Recruit and LinkedIn in 2018.

The Online Recruitment Industry market has been growing fast in recent years; the players are facing the fierce competition in the market. Multinational and domestic companies together occupy a big market share of the online market through their quantity service and advance technology.

In 2018, the global Online Recruitment market size was 27300 million US$ and it is expected to reach 47700 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 8.3% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Online Recruitment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Online Recruitment development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Recruit

LinkedIn

CareerBuilder

Monster

SEEK

Zhilian

51job

Naukri

StepStone

Dice Holdings

Glassdoor

SimplyHired

TopUSAJobs

104 Job Bank

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Permanent Online Recruitment

Part Time Online Recruitment

Market segment by Application, split into

Secretarial/Clerical

Accounting/Financia

Computing

Technical/Engineering

Professional/Managerial

Nursing/Medical/Care

Hotel/Catering

Sales/Marketing

Other Industrial/Blue Collar

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Method of research

A number of strategic tools have been employed to conduct thorough and in-depth research of the Online Recruitment market. Porter’s Five Force analytical model has helped to gain an insight into the level of competitive intensity in the dynamic market setting. The SWOT analytical framework has helped to capture the weaknesses and strengths of the players that operate in the market. It has also helped to identify the threats and opportunities that arise in the market and impact its overall performance.

