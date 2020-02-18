SEVERE WEATHER INFORMATION NUMBER NINE (9) – DEVELOPING TROPICAL DISTURBANCE WITHIN THE REGION

SAMOA, February 18 - ISSUED BY THE SAMOA METEOROLOGY DIVISION AT 5:00 AM TUESDAY 18th FEBRUARY 2020.

Potential Impacts: Heavy downpours with poor visibility, strong and gusty winds with flying objects, foggy and slippery roads over mountain passes and ranges, strong river outflow and landslides, pooling near roadsides and waterways. Strong currents as well as rough seas and coastal inundation. Uproot breakable trees.

(The next severe weather information will be issued at 5:00pm this evening)