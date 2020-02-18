Wisconsin Trucking Company Honored with The Truckload Carriers Association Fleet Safety Award

Veriha Trucking has been recognized by The TCA in its Annual Fleet Safety Awards. Winners are selected by the lowest accident frequency ratios per million miles

MARINETTE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Veriha Trucking has been recognized as one of 18 companies by The Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) in its 44th Annual Fleet Safety Awards Competition. Winners are selected by the lowest accident frequency ratios per million miles, annually.“For yet another year, TCA is honored to present the Fleet Safety Awards to our members who continually prioritize safety in their operations,” said TCA President John Lyboldt. “These awards showcase the best of our industry and set these carriers apart as truly maintaining the gold standard when it comes to protecting their drivers, their loads, their equipment, and the greater motoring public.”Veriha is now invited to compete for one of the two grand prizes. Grand prize winners will be announced at TCA’s 2020 Annual Convention, March 1-3 at the Gaylord Palms Resort in Kissimmee, FL. All winners will also receive recognition at TCA’s 2020 Safety & Security Division Meeting, June 7-9 in Louisville, KY.“To be part of this elite group is a reflection of the hard work by every Veriha employee. From our drivers who remain alert at all times, to our safety and training team providing in depth training and coaching, to our operations team ensuring all loads remain in hours of service providing our drivers the rest they need, to our maintenance team ensuring equipment remains safe and avoiding breakdowns that might cause an accident. I am proud of our team and their commitment to safety ,” praised Veriha’s President Karen Smerchek.This honor is a reflection of Veriha’s commitment to safety, training and technology. For the grand prize entry Veriha had to complete a 15-page document outlining the initiatives of Veriha’s to keep their drivers and the motoring public safe and everyone arriving home to their families.One of Veriha’s initiatives was embracing Electronic Logging Devices (ELD) early on. At the end of 2019, FMCSA went live with an ELD Mandate requiring all carriers to have electronic logs to track a driver’s hours of service versus paper logs. The FMCSA created this rule to create a safer work environment for drivers. This could be a large adjustment to carriers who waited to embrace this technology and potentially impact a driver financially causing them frustration at this new rule.“Veriha took care of us so we were already prepared months ahead of time. I have driven thousands of miles on paper and never made as much money as I have this year,” commented Veriha’s driver Peter Morse.For more information about TCA’s Fleet Safety Awards, including eligibility requirements and rules, visit the Fleet Safety Awards page



