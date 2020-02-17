Pete’s Cycle Co. of MD Raised $18,000 For The Believe in Tomorrow Children’s Foundation House By the Sea

Pete’s Cycle Co. & Moose Lodge #1952, celebrated their Annual Bull & Oyster Roast benefiting the Believe in Tomorrow Children’s Foundation House By the Sea.

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pete’s Cycle Co. of Baltimore, MD, & Bel Air Moose Lodge #1952, celebrated their Annual Bull & Oyster Roast benefiting the Believe in Tomorrow Children’s Foundation House By the Sea. Pete's Cycle Company is Maryland's largest volume Motorcycle Dealer . Family Owned & Operated for 82 years located in Severna Park & Baltimore.On Saturday, January 25th, 2020, Pete’s Cycle Company of Baltimore, MD , along with the Bel Air Moose Lodge #1952, celebrated their Annual Bull & Oyster Roast benefiting the Believe in Tomorrow Children’s Foundation House By the Sea. This is the fifth Bull & Oyster Roast that has taken place at the Bel Air Moose Lodge, 310 Jarrettsville Road Forest Hill, MD, in honor of the Children’s House by the Sea. Correspondingly, this is also the eighth consecutive Bull Roast for a Charity hosted by Pete’s Cycle Company at the Bel Air Moose Lodge. This particular event was more than a success, as it was a record-setting evening earning over $18,000 for the Children’s House by the Sea! The goal was to beat the previous year’s amount, and that goal was more than accomplished. It could not have happened without the love and support from so many generous donors and sponsors as well as all of the attendees at this affair. Nonetheless, this accomplishment would not have taken place without the much-needed help from the Volunteers of the Moose Lodge. Their tireless efforts of setting up and cleaning up, while cooking and serving the food & beverages in-between, made this event run smoothly and soundlessly. Consequently, a big ‘Thank You’ is owed to all involved who helped make this wonderful evening a success. Much fun was had to enjoy the superb food, great music, and fabulous company.We are very humbled by the support of our partners, sponsors, and guests. Being able to break last year’s effort for this great cause is great. The Believe in Tomorrow Foundation is Celebrating 20 Years of Helping Families and Children with life-altering illnesses. Throughout these 20 years, they have helped over 9,000 Families. These Families that are supported through this Charity NEVER have to pay for anything. Patients and their families are able to spend worry-free time together at the respite House and enjoy various activities throughout Ocean City, Maryland. They are able to focus on Family and happiness with Cook-outs, an awesome place to stay, swimming, surfing and more. This really helps families enjoy their time together during a difficult time. Because of Fundraisers like this one, the Believe in Tomorrow Foundation House by The Sea was able to open up yet another Respite House in Ocean City, MD. This new House, coming Spring 2020, This House will specifically focus on Members of our Military Community and the illness that ails their child. Once more, they will not have to pay for anything. This House, and this charity, embraces Children with various illnesses, not just cancer, from any Hospital, not just Hopkins, to add some worry-free fun and family time into their lives. This house was also built for those Children, and their families, that are unfortunately terminally ill.Pete's Cycle Company is Maryland's largest volume Motorcycle Dealer. Pete's Cycle has been Family Owned and Operated for 82 years as it now conducts business from two locations, Severna Park and Baltimore. Pete's Cycle carries 11 different brands of Motorcycles, ATVs, Scooters, Watercraft, Dirt Bikes, three-wheeled vehicles, generators and more.



