Video: Morocco & the IMF: Partnership for Progress

2/16/2020

Morocco plays a pivotal role as a gateway between Africa, Europe and the Middle East. The partnership between Morocco and the IMF has helped deliver economic progress with more reforms needed to cement the gains for the benefit of all Moroccans.

Language: French

SPEAKERS
  • Dr. Bouchra Rahmouni, Director of Research Partnerships and Events Policy Center for the New South
  • Mr. Abdelaziz Meftah, CEO AMICA auto industry association
  • Mr. Mohamed Benchaaboun, Minister of Economy Finance and Administration Reform Morocco
  • Mr. Abdellatif Jouahri, Governor Bank-Al-Maghrib
  • Ms. Ghislane Guedira, Chief Financial Officer OCP Group

