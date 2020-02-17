Dr. C. Norman Shealy of Shealy Wellness to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

SPRINGFIELD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increase of prescription painkillers has led to what can only be described as a plague. The opioid epidemic kills hundreds each day.

The majority of addictions begin with opioids legally prescribed for pain, but according to Dr. Norm Shealy, there is no known efficacy of long-term use of opioids in any situation except terminal cancer. When prescribed for benign chronic back pain, opioids are severely dangerous.

Dr. Shealy is one of the world’s most forward-thinking physicians and the leading expert on natural chronic pain relief solutions. The first physician to specialize in the resolution of chronic pain, Dr. Shealy is a pioneer in developing safe, effective treatments.

Dr. Shealy is currently dedicated to curing opioid addiction through electromagnetic frequencies.

“The average drug treatment center has a 17% long term success rate, so clearly what we’re doing isn’t working,” says Dr. Shealy. “I believe our device holds the key.”

According to Dr. Shealy, the brain operates at different frequencies. If you’re sharing a conversation, you’re in what’s known as beta frequency. Gamma frequency, however, is the state of creativity, of bliss and peace, of being ‘in the zone.’ Healthy normal people can reach gamma, but in every known disease, not just opioid addiction, our brains are too agitated to produce gamma frequencies.

“Our device is the only device that puts the brain into gamma frequency,” says Dr. Shealy. “With our device, patients can feel blissfully at peace, which allows the space for the brain and the body to heal. It's been to shown to be great for depression and anxiety. It has benefits on other brain dysfunctions as well.”

“They just feel good,” says Dr. Shealy of his patients. “They certainly feel better than they did at the height of their drug addiction. I have hope that somehow the public gets the message and demands it, but I don't think the solution is going to come from the traditional medical profession.”

CUTV News Radio will feature Dr. Norm Shealy in an interview with Jim Masters on February 19th at 12pm EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have a question for our guest, call (347) 996-3389

For more information on Dr. Norm Shealy, visit www.normshealy.com



